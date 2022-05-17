PEOPLE spoke to Blaine about how his first-ever Las Vegas residency, David Blaine Live, is more than 10 years in the making

David Blaine Says His 'Dangerous' Las Vegas Residency 'Can't Physically Be Done Night After Night'

Magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist David Blaine is bringing his jaw-dropping act to a live stage at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, beginning Sept. 30.

"I'm excited to be able to build something different than anything ever been done before," Blaine tells PEOPLE.

David Blaine Live will include some of the magician's classic tricks, along with new stunts he's excited for fans to see. But because of the dangerous nature of his work, Blaine will only perform one weekend per month for three months.

"For years, Vegas has been making offers, and great offers. The problem with my show," Blaine explains, "is the show that I dream of doing physically can't be done night after night. It's too dangerous."

That's why Blaine chose the Resorts World Theatre for his first-ever Las Vegas residency. The new venue — which opened in December 2021 and holds a capacity of 5000 — allows Blaine "to have the unique perspective of the things that I've always imagined doing in a theater but never had the ability to create," he says.

"Doing it one weekend a month allows me to really push it and go as far as I can, but not break myself down," Blaine says.

While most Las Vegas magic shows are performed nightly, Blaine tells PEOPLE, "If I did that, I'd be dead within the first week."

The unique live show will also give fans a chance to get up close and personal with the death-defying performer. "It's intimate," Blaine says. "It'll be interactive and I'll be able to do things with the audience and bring them up … And then there's the stunt element of it where I can bring all the crazy things I've spent most of my adult life and magic thinking about and put them all in this room."

The glass-eating performer won't be hitting the slots during his downtime between performances, however. "It's actually a very aggressive schedule to be able to pull off the things I want to do safely," Blaine tells PEOPLE. "There won't be downtime because the whole thing will be preparing for that one weekend per month … Any fluctuation in that is a high risk."

David Blaine Live isn't the only thing fans of the magician have to look forward to this year. Blaine recently collaborated with Studio.com to develop a masterclass of his best tricks. "I've always wished that I had the time to teach more," Blaine says.

Now, aspiring magicians (or just fans of Blaine's work) can sign up any time to learn magic from him. "What's great about it is really that if you have nothing but a deck of cards, you can show up anywhere and really amaze your friends, amaze a room, walk into meetings," Blaine explains.

"It teaches you performance, logic, math, science, public speaking, everything all in one. I worked really hard on it and I'm very proud of it," he says.

Tickets for David Blaine Live will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. A limited number of VIP packages will be available as well.