David Blaine Explains What Went Wrong After Stabbing His Hand with Ice Pick During Live Vegas Show

"The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later," he tells PEOPLE

Published on January 13, 2023
David Blaine performs on stage at O2 Apollo Manchester on June 11, 2019 in Manchester, England.
Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

David Blaine had a feeling his ice pick trick was going to go wrong during his recent live show in Las Vegas.

Blaine, 49, stabbed his hand with an ice pick hidden underneath a styrofoam cup while on stage – a trick he says he's done "one thousand times" before without injury.

"I felt like this was the one," he exclusively tells PEOPLE.

When done as intended, Blaine is able to use two members of the audience to figure out which of the three upside-down styrofoam cups has the ice pick inside of them. Then, he'll place both of his hands over the other two cups and smash them.

Unfortunately for Blaine, his audience members picked the wrong cup and his hand landed on top of an ice pick. He remembers feeling unsure about the cup selection but tells PEOPLE he "didn't want to delay" the show.

"I wanted to keep it exciting so I just figured I'll go for it even though I didn't feel it was right," he explains.

After suffering the hand injury, Blaine recalls thinking, "The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later."

David Blaine Reacts to Stabbing His Hand in Ice Pick Trick Gone Wrong
David Blaine. Denise Truscllo

He'll do the trick again for the first time since the mishap when his live show returns to Resorts World Theater on Friday and Saturday — and despite what he's experienced, Blaine says he's eager to give the trick another shot.

"I wasn't a big fan of the trick until now," he says.

Blaine says the concept of his live show is so physically demanding it can only be performed a handful of times and represents "the idea that we can push past what we believe is possible."

Other thrilling moments from Blaine's performance include a minutes-long underwater dive, in which he holds his breath for 10 minutes, a nine-story plunge from the top of the theater, and an epic mind trick involving the audience.

"It's intimate," Blaine previously told PEOPLE. "It'll be interactive and I'll be able to do things with the audience and bring them up … And then there's the stunt element of it where I can bring all the crazy things I've spent most of my adult life and magic thinking about and put them all in this room."

David Blaine is shown on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Sept. 30, 2022.
David Blaine. John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty

Performing at the Resorts World Theatre — which opened in December 2021 and holds a capacity of 5000 — also allows Blaine "to have the unique perspective of the things that I've always imagined doing in a theater but never had the ability to create," he said in May.

"Doing it one weekend a month allows me to really push it and go as far as I can, but not break myself down," Blaine added.

David Blaine: In Spades is being held at the Resorts World Theater through March 11. More information can be found here.

