'RHOC' Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says

David Beador appears to be working it out with wife Lesley Beador.

Days after filing for divorce from his wife of 23 months, the construction company owner, 57, has reversed course, withdrawing the petition to end his marriage.

Lesley posted the news of the development on her private Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying that "my husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago." Online court records have yet to reflect the change, though a representative at the court tells PEOPLE there's no timeline to process non-urgent requests like that.

Requests for comment from the pair — who were married on Oct. 15, 2020, and share 19-month-old daughter Anna Love Beador — and from Michael J. Monarch, David's lawyer, were not immediately returned.

"Now back to your regular programming," Lesley wrote on Instagram.

David, who was previously married to The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, first filed to legally end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15 — which, coincidentally, would have been his wedding anniversary with Shannon.

In the initial court documents obtained by PEOPLE, David cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, and noted that a prenup was in place for the division of their assets.

David Beador and Lesley Cook. Courtesy of David Beador

The pair — who split their time between Orange County and Park City, Utah, where David also has a home — first went public with their relationship in January 2018.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that Shannon, 58, was "blindsided" by the relationship, as she and David had split only four months earlier in September 2017 after more than 17 years of marriage.

Lesley, who is 20 years David's junior and has two kids from a previous marriage, documented much of her relationship with David on Instagram. She even made headlines on Nov. 9, 2019, when she shared a nude photos of her and David on Instagram.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen talked about the seductive snap on his show that, dubbing David the "Jackhole of the Day" for the "worst thirst traps even seen."

"My kids all saw it at school," Shannon later told the crowd that month at the inaugural BravoCon of her daughters Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, whom she shares with David. "They were horrified."

That's not how David remembers it. "My kids called and we laughed at the selfies Lesley posted," he told PEOPLE. "It's amazing how much Shannon talks about me and my life. She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Jerod Harris/WireImage

Months later, in January 2020, David and Lesley were back in the news again when Lesley shared the news that they were engaged. He popped the question just nine months after he and Shannon reached a divorce settlement.

Lesley posted the news to her Instagram account, showing off her new ring in a selfie featuring a shirtless David. She also posted another picture of her then fiancé and her sizable diamond with the caption, "Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

"Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged," David later told PEOPLE, confirming their happy news. "We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl."

By July 2020, they were expecting, PEOPLE announcing the news of their baby-to-be exclusively. Daughter Anna Love was born on Feb. 5, 2021.

For her part, Shannon famously attempted to mend fences with David, sending him and Lesley a baby gift for Anna Love. That gesture ultimately didn't led to any good graces between the three, Shannon saying during an episode of Jeff Lewis's SiriusXM radio show in March 2021 that Lesley rejected the gift and that she and that the two had no relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming.