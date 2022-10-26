David Beador Officially Files to Dismiss Divorce amid Marital Troubles with Wife Lesley Beador

The dismissal request was filed in the Superior Court of California County of Orange on Oct. 21, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Published on October 26, 2022 12:32 PM

David Beador is officially dropping his request to legally end his marriage with wife Lesley Beador.

The construction company owner, who was previously married to The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, has filed a request to dismiss his previous petition for divorce.

According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the dismissal request was filed in the Superior Court of California County of Orange on Oct. 21. He's requesting that it be dismissed without prejudice.

The dismissal request comes after Shannon told crowds at BravoCon 2022 that she believes David and Lesley had reconciled. "I think they're back together," the reality star said on the "Oh Say Can You OC?" panel on Oct. 16. "She just posted a video of them going out to dinner, and he slowly rolled his arm to show a wedding band."

Prior to that, David and Lesley had nabbed headlines for their marital troubles, with David taking to the courts to file for divorce and Lesley taking to social media to announce she was filing herself.

PEOPLE has reached out to both David and Lesley for comment as to where they stand now.

David Beador Lesley Beador
Lesley Beador/Instagram

The couple wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and share 20-month-old daughter Anna Love Beador. Lesley has two children from a previous marriage while David shares Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, with Shannon.

David, 57, had first filed to legally end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. In the initial court documents obtained by PEOPLE, David cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter and noted that a prenup was in place for the division of their assets.

Days later, on Sept. 21, Lesley posted on her private Instagram Story that David "filed a request for dismissal a few days ago" — though court records never showed that filing.

Then, a week later, Lesley revealed on her private Instagram account that she was now making legal moves to end their 24-month marriage. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best."

"I value myself and the happiness and well being [sic] of my children," she added. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."

A divorce filing from Lesley never materialized.

David Beador and Lesley Cook
David Beador and Lesley Cook. Courtesy of David Beador

The Beadors — who split their time between Orange County and Park City, Utah, where David also has a home — first went public with their relationship in January 2018.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that Shannon, 58, was "blindsided" by the relationship, as she and David had split only four months earlier in September 2017 after more than 17 years of marriage.

Lesley documented much of her relationship with David on Instagram, though she has since deleted all but one photo of him from her page.

For her part, Shannon famously attempted to mend fences with David, sending him and Lesley a baby gift for Anna Love. That gesture ultimately didn't lead to any good graces between the three. Shannon said during an episode of Jeff Lewis's SiriusXM radio show in March 2021 that Lesley rejected the gift and that she and the two had no relationship.

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming.

