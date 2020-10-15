RHOC's David Beador Marries Fiancée Lesley Cook: 'Dreams Come True'

The newlyweds are also expecting their first child together

David Beador and Lesley Cook have tied the knot, PEOPLE can confirm.

On Thursday, Lesley updated her Instagram bio to read, "Lesley Beador."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also shared a screengrab of the milestone moment, adding the hashtag #LesleyBeador and tagging her location as "Dreams Come True."

The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, have not yet revealed any further details about their nuptials.

Lesley announced their engagement on her Instagram account in January, showing off her new ring in a selfie, featuring a shirtless David. She also posted another picture of her fiancé and size-able diamond with the caption, "Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

David confirmed the happy news exclusively to PEOPLE: "Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl."

Image zoom David (R) and Shannon Beador with their daughters in 2015 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The engagement came after the pair dated for nearly two years, and nine months after David reached a divorce settlement with Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, from whom he split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that David is going to be a dad once more as he revealed, "Lesley and I are excited to be expecting." The couple announced earlier this month to E! News that they are expecting a girl.

David shares three daughters — twins Stella and Adeline, 16, and Sophie, 19 — with Shannon, 56.