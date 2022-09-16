'RHOC' Alum David Beador Files for Divorce from Wife Lesley Beador After 23 Months of Marriage

David Beador and Lesley Beador are heading to divorce court, less than two years after they were at the altar.

On Thursday, David — the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador — filed for divorce from wife Lesley Beador, the woman he began dating not long after his split from Shannon.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, David cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The now-estranged couple married on Oct. 15, 2020 — 23 months to date of the day David listed as their date of separation (Sept. 15, 2022).

Together they share 19-month-old daughter Anna Love Beador, who was born on Feb. 5, 2021. Per the documents, David is seeking joint physical and legal custody.

As for property, the pair split their time between Orange County, California and Salt Lake City, Utah, where they also have a home. However, "the full nature and extent of Petitioner's separate property is to be determined at time of trial or settlement," the documents state. "Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts. There is a Prenuptial Agreement effective Oct. 9, 2020 that controls."

David Beador and Lesley Cook. Courtesy of David Beador

David, 57, and Lesley first went public with their relationship in January 2018.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that Shannon, 58, was "blindsided" by the relationship, as she and David had only split four months earlier — in September 2017 — after over 17 years of marriage.

Lesley, who is 20 years David's junior and has two kids from a previous marriage, documented much of her relationship with David on Instagram. She even made headlines on Nov. 9, 2019, when she shared a nude photos of her and David on Instagram.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen talked about the seductive snap on his show that, dubbing David the "Jackhole of the Day" for the "worst thirst-traps even seen."

"My kids all saw it at school," Shannon later told the crowd that month at the inaugural BravoCon of her daughters Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, whom she shares with David. "They were horrified."

That's not how David remembers it. "My kids called and we laughed at the selfies Lesley posted," he told PEOPLE. "It's amazing how much Shannon talks about me and my life. She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly."

Months later, in January 2020, David and Lesley were back in the news again when Lesley shared the news that they were engaged. He popped the question just nine months after he and Shannon reached a divorce settlement.

Lesley posted the news to her Instagram account, showing off her new ring in a selfie featuring a shirtless David. She also posted another picture of her then fiancé and her sizeable diamond with the caption, "Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

"Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged," David later told PEOPLE, confirming their happy news. "We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl."

By July 2020, they were expecting, PEOPLE announcing the news of their baby-to-be exclusively.

For her part, Shannon famously attempted to mend fences with David, sending him and Lesley a baby gift after the birth of their daughter. That gesture ultimately didn't led to any good graces between the three, Shannon saying during an episode of Jeff Lewis Live in March 2021 that Lesley rejected the gift and that she and that the two had no relationship.

