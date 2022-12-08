David Arquette Says His Late Sister, Trans Activist Alexis, Is an 'Inspiration': 'I Miss Her Every Day'

It's been six years since the death of his sister Alexis, but for David Arquette, she's very much alive in his memories.

"I think of her a lot, especially when I'm listening to 80s music like The Cure or Boy George," David, 51, tells PEOPLE of Alexis, who died of cardiac arrest in 2016. "She loved music and art. She was so creative and had such a zest for life. I miss her every day."

David bonded early on with his older sibling, a character actress who became a transgender activist later in life.

"We shared a room my whole childhood until Alexis was a teenager and then she moved into our closet," he says. "When she came out of the closet, it was literally and figuratively a butterfly transformation."

Alexis, who, with David is part of a prolific acting family that includes brother Richmond and sisters Rosanna and Patricia, starred in 1998's The Wedding Singer and had supporting roles in Bride of Chucky and Pulp Fiction.

David Arquette with sisters Patricia and Rosanna. Jordan Strauss/January Images

Onscreen and off, "she had this weird way of getting along with everyone," says David. "Gangsters and runaways and punk rockers and club kids. They all loved Alexis. My favorite thing was laughing with her. Whatever you were doing, your diaphragm would hurt!"

Professionally, "towards the end of her life she only wanted to do female or trans roles and that really limited her," says David. "People weren't ready, but it was a stand she took. She was always ahead of her time."

And David says his late sister would be dismayed at the current state of the world with regards to the LGBTQ+ community.

"There is so much hate and it's so sad," says the Scream star, who supports The Alexis Project at The Violence Intervention Program. "It's so important to stand up for our brothers and sisters and protect the beauty of our diversity. I hope Alexis knows how proud of her we are, and how much we love her. And that we're still working to keep her legacy alive."

