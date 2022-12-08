David Arquette Says His Late Sister, Trans Activist Alexis, Is an 'Inspiration': 'I Miss Her Every Day'

"She had such a zest for life," says David Arquette of his late sister Alexis

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 10:00 AM
ALEXIS AND DAVID ARQUETTE AT THE HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE.
Alexis and David Arquette. Photo: Araldo Di Crollalanza/Shutterstock

It's been six years since the death of his sister Alexis, but for David Arquette, she's very much alive in his memories.

"I think of her a lot, especially when I'm listening to 80s music like The Cure or Boy George," David, 51, tells PEOPLE of Alexis, who died of cardiac arrest in 2016. "She loved music and art. She was so creative and had such a zest for life. I miss her every day."

David bonded early on with his older sibling, a character actress who became a transgender activist later in life.

"We shared a room my whole childhood until Alexis was a teenager and then she moved into our closet," he says. "When she came out of the closet, it was literally and figuratively a butterfly transformation."

Alexis, who, with David is part of a prolific acting family that includes brother Richmond and sisters Rosanna and Patricia, starred in 1998's The Wedding Singer and had supporting roles in Bride of Chucky and Pulp Fiction.

Patricia Arquette, David Arquette and Rosanna Arquette
David Arquette with sisters Patricia and Rosanna. Jordan Strauss/January Images

Onscreen and off, "she had this weird way of getting along with everyone," says David. "Gangsters and runaways and punk rockers and club kids. They all loved Alexis. My favorite thing was laughing with her. Whatever you were doing, your diaphragm would hurt!"

Professionally, "towards the end of her life she only wanted to do female or trans roles and that really limited her," says David. "People weren't ready, but it was a stand she took. She was always ahead of her time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

And David says his late sister would be dismayed at the current state of the world with regards to the LGBTQ+ community.

"There is so much hate and it's so sad," says the Scream star, who supports The Alexis Project at The Violence Intervention Program. "It's so important to stand up for our brothers and sisters and protect the beauty of our diversity. I hope Alexis knows how proud of her we are, and how much we love her. And that we're still working to keep her legacy alive."

For more on David and Alexis Arquette, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green, Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, and Kelly Loving
Remembering the Victims of Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, as Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charges
Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green, Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, and Kelly Loving
Colorado Springs Police Emphasize Using Correct Pronouns, Names of Club Q Shooting Victims
Dear Noah Documentary
'Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary' Is a 'Love Letter' to Trans Teenagers and Texas Families Fighting for Equality
Kelly Ripa showing Michael Consuelos in Sexiest Man Alive issue
Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue
Michael Consuelos photographed at Sweet Space studio in NYC on October 19, 2022
Michael Consuelos Admits He 'Often' Raids Dad Mark's 'Cool Closet' and 'He Always Notices'
Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post.
'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles: 'I'm Extremely Proud of Him'
Maren Morris;Photo credit: Courtesy GLAAD
Maren Morris on Why She Gets 'Heated' Discussing LGBTQ Issues: 'It Hits Closer to Home for Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jason Aldean's Publicity Firm Parts Ways with Him Following Wife Brittany's Transphobic Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Tucker Carlson attends Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon ); AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 7: Maren Morris poses backstage during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Raises $150K for Trans Nonprofits with Merch of Tucker Carlson's 'Lunatic' Dig
Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette during "Kids in America" Los Angeles Premiere at Egyptian Theater / Highlands in Hollywood, California, United States
Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Relationship: A Look Back
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Maren Morris attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brittany Kerr attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Cassadee Pope attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'
gloria allen
Beloved Trans Icon and Activist Mama Gloria Dies at 76: 'Forever in the Hearts of Many'
Rosanna Arquette and Todd Morgan
Rosanna Arquette's Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage
ROLLOUT family issue
How One Family Found Hope Amid the Pain of Their Son's Rare Brain Disorder: 'There's Going to Be a Better Day'
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
David Arquette Says It Was a 'Cathartic Experience' to Act in Scream with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox
Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. The August issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download from Tuesday 19th July. — Cara Delevingne Says 'It's All of Our Jobs' to Fight for Women’s and Trans Rights: 'Stand Up'
Cara Delevingne Goes Topless and Says 'It's All of Our Jobs' to Fight for Women's and Trans Rights