David Arquette Hits the Red Carpet with Daughter Coco, 14, and Wife Christina

Red carpets can be a family affair!

On Tuesday night, David Arquette brought his wife, Christina McLarty, and his 14-year-old daughter, Coco — who he shares with his ex-wife Courteney Cox — to a screening of his 2018 short film The Big Break.

For the occasion, the Never Been Kissed alum, 47, wore a gray suit and black button-down shirt, paired with pink sunglasses. His daughter wore a black T-shirt, jeans and Adidas sneakers, while her stepmom, 37, looked elegant in a gray turtleneck and a black and white patterned skirt.

Arquette and the Friends actress, 54, recently had a family reunion to wish Coco good luck on her first day of high school.

The actor shared the sweet moment on his Instagram account.

“I’m so proud of my daughter Coco!” He wrote, adding, “Have fun and be safe in High School! AND don’t grow up too fast! I love love love you!!!”

Cox and Arquette announced their separation back in October 2010 and both filed divorce papers on the same day in June 2012. Their divorce was finalized in May 2013.

Both have since entered into new relationships, Cox with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, and Arquette with McLarty, with whom he shares sons Augustus Alexis, 1, and Charlie West, 4.

Still, the exes have stayed close.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Cox said of Arquette on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. “I love him.”

“She’s incredible,” Arquette told PEOPLE of Cox that same year. “I love her, too, and she’s an amazing person, a beautiful person.’

In April, Cox and Coco gave their first joint interview together for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue, joking about their mother/daughter bond.

“I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything. Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had,” Cox said, adding, “We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other. We laugh a lot, for sure.”

Explained Coco: “I would also describe it as, well, I am a [teenage] girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot.”

Arquette also recently revealed during a sit-down with his wife for PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real that while he’s close with his daughter, there are certain things he doesn’t want her to know about her father.

“With Coco, there’s a ‘Don’t Google Daddy’ clause,” the actor joked last July.