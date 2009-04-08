David Alan Grier Waltzes Off Dancing

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier won’t be singing for the judges or dancing for the fans anymore.

The audience gasped in shock when they learned Grier and his partner Kym Johnson were eliminated on Tuesday’s DWTS results show.

The pair landed in the bottom two against Super Bowl legend Lawrence Taylor and his partner Edyta Sliwinska. In the dance-off, Grier and Johnson managed to improve their score from Monday night by four points, earning them a 24 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz. Taylor and Sliwinska, on the other hand, did no better or worse than Monday, earning a 20 out of 30 for their paso doble. But in the end, the dance-off score made no difference in the final tally.

“I think the show is about much more than who dances the best or who dances better than someone else. It’s a reality show. It’s entertainment,” Grier told PEOPLE following his elimination. “It’s been fun. It’s been crazy. And I’ve lost a lot of weight.” For weeks, Grier said he sweated off the weight inside the studio. The result: He’s lost more than 20 lbs. and says, “I’m in great shape now and I want to keep it up.”

Another thing the Broadway actor managed to keep up were the spirits of his fellow dancers, whom he kept laughing backstage during his time on the show.

Lil’ Kim said she wanted to cry when she heard Grier’s name announced. Her partner Derek Hough, who was seen giving Grier a heartfelt hug onstage as the show credits rolled, says performance night won’t be the same without Grier. “He brought a lot of joy and laughter backstage,” says Hough. “It’s going to be a lot quieter back there.”

But perhaps the one person who will miss him the most is his teacher and partner Kym Johnson. “I’m disappointed because I was already thinking of our next dance,” Johnson told PEOPLE. “I think David had so much more to give.”

While he gave it his all, Grier, it seems, never quite won over the judges. He says, “I just don’t think we ever got onboard with the judges.” –Elaine Aradillas