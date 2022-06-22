Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman's Relationship Timeline

The Blindspotting actor and The Umbrella Academy actress first met on Broadway's Hamilton in 2015

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman have Hamilton to thank for their sweet romance.

The couple first met in 2015 as part of Hamilton's first Broadway cast — in which Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and Raver-Lampman was part of the ensemble — and eventually sparked a relationship off stage a few years later.

Though the duo keeps their romance fairly low-key, they have given us several sweet glimpses of their love from time to time.

In addition to walking the red carpet together at various awards shows, they are also super supportive of each other on social media, with Diggs often hyping up Raver-Lampman's Netflix series The Umbrella Academy on Instagram.

From their Hamilton beginnings to their public appearances together, learn more about the couple's relationship timeline ahead.

2015: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs meet in Broadway's Hamilton

The actors first met in 2015 when they both starred in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton, with Diggs playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and Raver-Lampman as part of the ensemble cast. Despite growing close with the cast off stage, the two didn't spark a romance until years later, as Diggs was still dating actress Jalene Goodwin at the time.

Aug. 7, 2016: Emmy Raver-Lampman posts about the anniversary of Hamilton's opening night

After leaving the Broadway production of Hamilton in April 2016, Raver-Lampman posted about the show's 1-year anniversary on Instagram, sharing a group photo with her former castmates, including Diggs, Sasha Hutchings, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Morgan Marcell.

Jan. 7, 2017: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs show off their matching shoes

Although it's unclear when exactly Raver-Lampman and Diggs started dating, one of the Snowpiercer actor's first Instagram posts of him and Raver-Lampman​​ together was in January 2017. At the time, he shared a photo of them sporting matching shoes during his trip to Chicago, where Raver-Lampman was starring in a production of Hamilton.

March 24, 2017: Daveed Diggs supports Emmy Raver-Lampman in Hamilton tour

After seeing Raver-Lampman in the Chicago production of Hamilton, Diggs went to see her in the show's first national tour as she took on the role of Angelica.

"The #hamiltour is open! The show is amazing," Diggs wrote alongside a photo of Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer, and Amber Iman. "@emmyraver @_solaylay and @amberskyez are a revelation as your Schuyler Sisters. I am so proud that this brilliant production has come to the Bay Area. I can't wait for Y'all to see it!"

April 10, 2017: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend a baseball game with the Hamilton cast

In April 2017, Raver-Lampman and Diggs reunited with a handful of Hamilton costars as they attended a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, where Raver-Lampman was doing performances for the show's national tour.

APRIL 18, 2017: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs hang out with their Hamilton costars

That same night, she shared another photo with Diggs and his Blindspotting collaborator Rafael Casal, writing, "THE. HOMIES."

May 6, 2017: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend a wedding together

A month later, Raver-Lampman and Diggs hung out with their "Ham fam" as they attended a wedding together, which the actress captioned, "TO. THE. BRIDE," in reference to the lyrics from the Hamilton song "Satisfied."

Jan. 18, 2018: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend Sundance Film Festival

In January 2018, Raver-Lampman and Diggs made one of their first public appearances together as they attended the premiere of Diggs' Blindspotting movie during Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

May 21, 2018: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs have brunch together

In May 2018, Raver-Lampman and Diggs got together with Hamilton alums Morgan Marcell and Voltaire Wade-Greene for brunch in New York City.

May 22, 2018: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend a basketball game together

The next day, the duo jetted off to cheer on the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals. Once again, they were joined by Diggs' Blindspotting co-creator Rafael Casal.

Sept. 3, 2018: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs see School Girls

In September 2018, Diggs shared a group selfie of him with Raver-Lampman as they attended a performance of School Girls at Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, California.

Oct. 5, 2018: Daveed Diggs congratulates Emmy Raver-Lampman on The Umbrella Academy

In October 2018, Diggs showed his support for Raver-Lampman ahead of the release of her new series The Umbrella Academy, in which she plays Allison Hargreeves. "SUPER. FAMOUS." he wrote alongside a promo photo of her from the show.

He continued to hype Raver-Lampman and the show ahead of the release, writing, "I'm so ready for this show!" alongside a teaser trailer and "I can't wait for y'all to see how brilliant @emmyraver is in this show." alongside a clip of Raver-Lampman.

Nov. 25, 2018: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs celebrate Friendsgiving together

The duo celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and family in 2018, with Raver-Lampman sharing a happy group photo of everyone with the caption, "FRIENDSGIVING."

Feb. 23, 2019: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards

The pair made their red carpet debut as they attended the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards together; Diggs was nominated for best male lead for his role in Blindspotting. Ahead of the event, they were spotted posing together alongside Diggs' Blindspotting costar Janina Gavankar.

March 21, 2019: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton alums had a fun reunion with the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda at The Public Theater in 2019. Raver-Lampman captioned the cute selfie, "THESE. GENTLEMEN."

April 2, 2019: Daveed Diggs congratulates Emmy Raver-Lampman on The Umbrella Academy season 2 renewal

Diggs continued to show Raver-Lampman support for The Umbrella Academy as the show was picked up for season 2 in April 2019. "So proud of @emmyraver and congratulations to the entire @umbrellaacad squad! I can't wait!" he wrote on Instagram.

June 10, 2020: Daveed Diggs briefly opens up about his girlfriend

Though Diggs didn't refer to Raver-Lampman by name, the actor briefly mentioned his girlfriend in a profile with Los Angeles Times as he talked about the difference between him and his Snowpiercer character Andre Layton.

"Layton is hyperobservant. I am not. I have not ever figured out where all the things in our kitchen are because my girlfriend put them where they are, and I still don't know. I would not make a good detective," he told the publication, noting that he and his girlfriend have lived in their home for the past two years.

June 24, 2020: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend aTypical Wednesday premiere

The duo made another rare appearance together as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Raver-Lampman's film aTypical Wednesday while sporting matching masks on the red carpet.

July 2020: Emmy Raver-Lampman quarantines with Daveed Diggs

In a profile with Refinery29, the publication referred to Diggs as Raver-Lampman's boyfriend as she talked about quarantining in her Los Angeles home, marking one of the first official confirmations of their relationship.

March 11, 2021: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs' home appears in Architectural Digest

Raver-Lampman and Diggs went even more public with their romance in March 2021 as they appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest together to talk about their Southern California home designed by Mandy Cheng.

"This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look," Raver-Lampman told the publication.

Diggs added, "Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be."

Sept. 5, 2021: Daveed Diggs celebrates Emmy Raver-Lampman's birthday with a trip to Italy

In honor of Raver-Lampman's 33rd birthday on Sept. 5, the two had a romantic vacation in Italy together. "Happy. Birthday. II II To. My. II II Favorite. Human," Diggs captioned a smiley photo of him and Raver-Lampman in front of a Venetian view. Raver-Lampman shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "MY. FAVORITE."

Sept. 19, 2021: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend the Emmys

The duo looked sharp as they attended the 2021 Emmys together, where the Disney+ recording of Hamilton was up for several awards, including a nod for Diggs for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Feb. 27, 2022: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The pair kept the award show appearances coming as they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together in coordinating black outfits.

March 6, 2022: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the duo returned to the award show in March 2022, where Diggs' Blindspotting series was up for several awards.

April 2022: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs buy another home