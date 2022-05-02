"We talk all the time [about] how much we would love to do a show again," Dave Coulier said

Dave Coulier Would Do Another Full House Revival 'in a Heartbeat': 'We're Always Raring to Go'

Dave Coulier is interested in returning to his Full House roots.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall Monday, host Tamron Hall asked Coulier, 62, whether fans of the beloved sitcom will get to see the cast return for a "new version" of the series.

"Yeah, Fullest House, right?" he joked. "We talk all the time [about] how much we would love to do a show again. We just love working and we love our fans so much and we love the whole process."

Coulier continued, "We just love what the show is and what it means to people. And so we're always raring to go."



However, the actor acknowledged that a new series would feel different without the presence of Bob Saget's character, Danny Tanner. Saget died suddenly in January at age 65 while in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

"What I would love to do is bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives ... and we can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive because he's very much alive in spirit with all of us," Coulier told Hall, 51. "We miss him dearly. And so, I think we would all do it in a heartbeat."



Full House previously ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Coulier played Joey Gladstone, Danny Tanner's best friend who moves in to help him raise his three daughters.

In 2016, Netflix launched a revival of the series, titled Fuller House. The show — which didn't feature the Olsen twins — aired for five seasons and concluded its run in 2020.

Similar to Coulier, most of the cast has expressed interest in possibly returning for another Full House series. Barber, 45, told the TODAY show in March, "It would be hard but I think Bob would want that."



Even though both shows have been off the air for some time, the entire cast has remained a tight unit. The death of Saget also allowed the group to draw even closer to each other.

In March, Coulier told PEOPLE how the Full House crew comes together in the toughest of moments.

"We pull together as a family during moments like this," he said during a group interview with Bure, Barber and Weinger. "We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."