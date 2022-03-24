Dave Coulier Reveals He's 2 Years Sober: 'I Loved Booze, but It Didn't Love Me Back '

The Fuller House alum revealed in a Thursday Instagram post that he has not had a drink since Jan. 1, 2020

Dave Coulier has revealed that he is more than two years sober.

In a candid Instagram post on Thursday, the Fuller House alum, 62, said he stopped drinking on Jan. 1, 2020 after declaring "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic."

In the caption, Coulier wrote, "I loved booze, but it didn't love me back."

"I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," the comedian said. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey."

Coulier's post also featured a photo of the comedian with a bloody face, which he said occurred when he was fell while "hammered" as he tried to climb a stone staircase. The actor did not specify when the fall occured.

"When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down," the actor wrote. "In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes."

He continued, "No one loved having 'beers with the boys' after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the 'final final' guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess."

Coulier said he is happy with his progress, writing that the "psychological and physical transformation" he has experienced since he stopped drinking "has been amazing."

"The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before," he wrote at the end of his message. "Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️."

Dave Coulier Credit: Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

Coulier received an outpouring of support in response to his announcement, including messages from fellow former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure.

"Love you and always proud of you ❤️," wrote Bure, 45, in the comment section. Her former on-screen beau, Scott Weinger showed his support as well, writing, "👏👏👏❤️."