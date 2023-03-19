Dave Coulier Recalls Meeting Bob Saget Before 'Full House' and Crashing at His House

During the Full House panel at 90s Con, Coulier revealed that he met Saget at age 18 and later ended up staying with the late star while he searched for an apartment in Los Angeles 

By Michael Gioia
Published on March 19, 2023 11:51 AM
Bob Saget; Dave Coulier
Bob Saget, Dave Coulier. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Dave Coulier met Bob Saget long before the two starred on Full House together.

At 90s Con on Saturday, Coulier reunited with costars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber for a Full House panel, moderated by PEOPLE's Dory Jackson, and revealed that he and the late Saget met during a standup set in Detroit when Coulier was 18.

"I have so many memories," Coulier said of Saget, who died in January 2022 at age 65.

"I was 18 years old. I was a beginning standup comic, and Bob came into Detroit on a comedy tour with [two other comics], and they were brilliant. And I'd only been doing standup in clubs for like a couple of weeks, and Bob of course went up third after those two guys, and he was so funny and so polished and so incredible."

"And I've got braces on my teeth, and I'm like, 'Hi, Mr. Saget. How are you? You were really fun, sir.' And he was like, 'Call me Bob,' " Coulier recalled. "So then he wrote down his address on a napkin, and I kept it, and said, 'Just give me a call when you get out to Los Angeles.' And I thought, 'Wow, how cool is that?' "

When Coulier got to L.A. in search of an apartment, he explained that he brought that napkin with him and called Saget, who immediately told him to "come on over."

"Then," Coulier added, "I couldn't find an apartment, so I ended up sleeping on his couch for two weeks while he went on the road. He didn't know me! He just let me stay in his apartment, and then art imitated life. When we do Full House, I move into Danny's house and sleep in the doggone alcove. And Bob would go, 'This is really weird.' "

The Full House panel was full of fond memories of Saget. Coulier also recalled having a "gum wall" on the set of the '90s show — and how his late friend once accidentally placed his piece of chewing gum elsewhere.

BOB SAGET;DAVE COULIER;JOHN STAMOS
Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos on Full House. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If you were chewing gum, right before the scene, you would take your gum out and put it up on the wall," Coulier began. "Everybody did that."

"Bob's chewing gum one time, and we're going to go and do a scene, and he took his gum and acted like he was going to throw it into my hair, and it really went into my hair," he continued.

"And he thought that was the funniest thing, and I'm like, 'What's wrong with you?' And he goes, 'I guess we're going to have to: Cut. It. Out," Coulier said, referencing his iconic recurring line in the series.

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Talks Bob Saget Disneyland Memories at D23

Saget continued his comedy career up until his death in 2022. His body was found unconscious in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room following a local gig. His family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died from head trauma.

The cast has rallied together since Saget's death, and Coulier even suggested at 90s Con that they should work on a Full House revival that honors his memory.

"I would love to do Fullest House, where maybe it's like all of us as adults, and we're kind of like the Friends cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob's legacy alive," Coulier offered, to which Barber interjected: "We're doing that right now."

90s Con, organized by That's 4 Entertainment, is taking place in Hartford, Connecticut, through Sunday.

Related Articles
Dave Coulier/Instagram
Dave Coulier Would Like to See a ''Fullest House' ' Revival That Keeps Bob Saget's 'Legacy Alive'
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 19: Robbie Williams performs on stage during the "Wetten, dass...?" Live Show on November 19, 2022 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Robbie Williams Randomly Picks Fan From Audience He Chose 20 Years Ago: 'Nice to See You Again'
Dave Coulier/Instagram
'Full House' Stars to Reunite at First-Ever 90s Con After Bob Saget's Death: 'A Family Reunion'
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Photo with 'Full House' Cast from Anniversary of His Death
candace cameron bure
Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to 'Go Hug a Friend' on Anniversary of 'Full House' Dad Bob Saget's Death
Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin
Jodie Sweetin Says Bob Saget 'Will Always Remind Me to Love Bigger, Laugh Harder' on Anniversary of His Death
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos Vows to 'Keep Loving' and 'Keep Hugging' for Bob Saget 1 Year After Costar's Death
bob saget
Bob Saget's Life in Photos
Bob Saget and John Mayer
John Mayer Says 'Grief Is a Journey' as He Remembers Friend Bob Saget 1 Year After He Died
Lori Loughlin (L) and Dave Coulier attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was the 'Last' 'Full House' Cast Member He Thought Would Go to Jail
Actor / Comedian Dave Coulier attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dave Coulier Would Do Another 'Full House' Revival 'in a Heartbeat': 'We're Always Raring to Go'
Bob Saget; John Stamos
Photos of Bob Saget and John Stamos' Friendship Through the Years
.
'Full House' Stars Reflect on Show's 35th Anniversary: 'They Said It Wouldn't Last Until Thanksgiving'
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
All the Funniest and Most Tearjerking Moments from Bob Saget's Netflix Tribute Special
Bob Saget and John Stamos
Bob Saget Had an 'It's a Wonderful Life' Moment When John Stamos Threw His 60th Birthday Party
Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California
The 'Full House' Cast Could Not Be Closer: Some of Their Most Memorable Reunions Through the Years