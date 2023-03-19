Dave Coulier Recalls Meeting Bob Saget Before 'Full House' and Crashing at His House

Dave Coulier met Bob Saget long before the two starred on Full House together.

At 90s Con on Saturday, Coulier reunited with costars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber for a Full House panel, moderated by PEOPLE's Dory Jackson, and revealed that he and the late Saget met during a standup set in Detroit when Coulier was 18.

"I have so many memories," Coulier said of Saget, who died in January 2022 at age 65.

"I was 18 years old. I was a beginning standup comic, and Bob came into Detroit on a comedy tour with [two other comics], and they were brilliant. And I'd only been doing standup in clubs for like a couple of weeks, and Bob of course went up third after those two guys, and he was so funny and so polished and so incredible."

"And I've got braces on my teeth, and I'm like, 'Hi, Mr. Saget. How are you? You were really fun, sir.' And he was like, 'Call me Bob,' " Coulier recalled. "So then he wrote down his address on a napkin, and I kept it, and said, 'Just give me a call when you get out to Los Angeles.' And I thought, 'Wow, how cool is that?' "

When Coulier got to L.A. in search of an apartment, he explained that he brought that napkin with him and called Saget, who immediately told him to "come on over."

"Then," Coulier added, "I couldn't find an apartment, so I ended up sleeping on his couch for two weeks while he went on the road. He didn't know me! He just let me stay in his apartment, and then art imitated life. When we do Full House, I move into Danny's house and sleep in the doggone alcove. And Bob would go, 'This is really weird.' "

The Full House panel was full of fond memories of Saget. Coulier also recalled having a "gum wall" on the set of the '90s show — and how his late friend once accidentally placed his piece of chewing gum elsewhere.

Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos on Full House. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"If you were chewing gum, right before the scene, you would take your gum out and put it up on the wall," Coulier began. "Everybody did that."

"Bob's chewing gum one time, and we're going to go and do a scene, and he took his gum and acted like he was going to throw it into my hair, and it really went into my hair," he continued.

"And he thought that was the funniest thing, and I'm like, 'What's wrong with you?' And he goes, 'I guess we're going to have to: Cut. It. Out," Coulier said, referencing his iconic recurring line in the series.

Saget continued his comedy career up until his death in 2022. His body was found unconscious in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room following a local gig. His family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died from head trauma.

The cast has rallied together since Saget's death, and Coulier even suggested at 90s Con that they should work on a Full House revival that honors his memory.

"I would love to do Fullest House, where maybe it's like all of us as adults, and we're kind of like the Friends cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob's legacy alive," Coulier offered, to which Barber interjected: "We're doing that right now."

90s Con, organized by That's 4 Entertainment, is taking place in Hartford, Connecticut, through Sunday.