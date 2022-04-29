"I should be feeling this pain ... With alcohol, I was covering all that up," Dave Coulier explained during an upcoming appearance on Tamron Hall

Dave Coulier Says His Sobriety Helped Him Grieve the Deaths of His Brother, Dad and Bob Saget

Dave Coulier has a lot to be grateful for.

In an exclusive clip of Monday's episode of Tamron Hall, the Full House actor, 62, opened up about losing his brother Dan, his father Dave, and his good friend Bob Saget all within a short time period — and how his sobriety has helped him grieve in a way he never knew was possible.

"I definitely went through the sorrow hat trick, so to speak," Coulier told Hall in the clip. "My brother took his own life and he was actually the funniest person I've ever known. My brother, Dan. I was the one who found him him at my dad's house down in the basement. A part of me died that day, as well, because I really loved my brother."

"I made jokes to my friends and family and the line was, 'Boy, I sure picked the wrong time in my life to stop drinking.' And people would laugh at that knowing I was sober," added Coulier, who announced his sobriety earlier this year. "And then my father passed away a couple of months ago and I got to say all the of the things that a son could say to his father about how proud I was."

Speaking about Saget on the nationally syndicated talk show, Coulier revealed that he actually spoke with the late comedian — who died in January at age 65 due to head trauma — on the morning that he passed.

"He was texting me and making me laugh and we were texting back and forth and making each other laugh very, very hard," recalled Coulier. "The last thing I said to him was 'Have a great show tonight.' That was my last real connection with Bob."

Bob Saget, Dave Coulier Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Continuing, Coulier told Hall that he's grateful for his sobriety at this particular time in his life.

"I thought to myself after those three lives were gone, I would've never been able to feel all of that if I was drinking and it was really important to me to just feel that sorrow," he noted. "There was nothing masking that, there were no layers that were covering that up. I thought to myself, 'This is what I should be doing.'"

"I should be feeling this pain. I should be feeling this incredible love for these people," Coulier added. "With alcohol, I was covering all that up. It was a real stark reminder to me that alcohol had been stealing all of those moments in my life for a long long time."

In March, Coulier announced in an Instagram post that he stopped drinking on Jan. 1, 2020 after declaring, "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic ... I loved booze, but it didn't love me back."

"I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," the comedian continued. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey."

"The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before," he wrote at the end of his post, which featured a photo of the actor with a bloody face after a drunken fall. "Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️."

Tamron Hall airs weekdays. Check local listings.