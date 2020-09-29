Dave Chappelle’s Remaining Comedy Shows Canceled Due to Potential COVID-19 Exposure
Dave Chappelle & Friends - An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair was set to run through early October
The remainder of Dave Chappelle’s comedy series has been canceled due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The series, billed as Dave Chappelle & Friends - An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair, had been airing live from Yellow Springs, Ohio throughout the summer, with the final show set to take place on Oct. 4.
According to PageSix, the shows were recently canceled due to the fact that one of the comedians in the show is believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Tickets for the remaining performances are no longer available on TicketMaster.
“Due to possible exposure to COVID-19 within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining … shows,” a rep told the outlet. “For the past three months of the pandemic, Dave Chappelle has successfully created a safe haven for comedians, musicians and poets to express their art without incident.”
The statement continued, “Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and access to daily COVID tests have all been a part of our protocol. We take COVID-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew.”
According to local Ohio news outlet WDTN, Chappelle’s wife, Elaine, also shared a similar statement in a closed Facebook group.
“We take COVID-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew,” the post said, according to the outlet. “However, due to a possible exposure within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining six shows.”
An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair featured a variety of celebrity guests, including Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Tiffany Haddish, Michelle Wolf, Ali Wong and Louis C.K., among others.
Throughout the summer, artist Mathieu Bitton has been posting photos on Instagram from the show, writing in one caption, “Literally THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH. A legendary 4+ hour show.”
