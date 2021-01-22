Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels His Forthcoming Texas Comedy Shows

The comedian is currently quarantined and has not experienced any symptoms of COVID

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19.

A rep for the 47-year-old comedian confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Friday, detailing that Chappelle later made the decision to cancel all of his upcoming shows in Austin, Texas, following his positive diagnosis.

Chappelle previously performed for what was the first of five scheduled shows on Wednesday evening at the locale's Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, according to the rep's statement. The remaining shows for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been canceled and "ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds," Chappelle's rep said.

The statement added that the comedian "has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus."

The rep also said that the actor has not experienced any symptoms of COVID and in addition, "Anyone who comes backstage or who is seen in photos with Dave have been tested," the statement concluded.

Two of Chappelle's originally scheduled shows were also set to feature podcast host and fellow comedian Joe Rogan, who was previously pictured with Chappelle earlier this week.

In a photograph shared by restaurateur C.K. Chin on Tuesday, Chappelle was seen at Stubb's alongside Rogan, 53, as well as Elon Musk and Grimes — who previously tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The photo, which was shared by Chin, included the hashtag #covidtested.

In another photograph, shared by Rogan, the group also included fellow comedians Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, Donnell Rawlings and Ron White.

Rogan later addressed the cancellation of the shows he was set to be featured in, apologizing to fans. "Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled [sic]," Rogan captioned an Instagram post with a screenshot of the TMZ headline about Chappelle's COVID diagnosis. "We'll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all."

Chappelle was previously seen at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater back in December, when he took part in a 10-show residency at the venue following three sold-out shows there in November, according to ABC affiliate KVUE.

A rep for the comedian said Chappelle's shows at the time were socially distanced and those in attendance had to receive a rapid COVID-19 test ahead of the show. Masks were also required at all times as well.