Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and two Los Angeles city municipal code violations

Dave Chappelle Spoke to Man Accused of Attacking Him and Reveals Why He Stormed Stage

Dave Chappelle has shared further details about the man who allegedly attacked him onstage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week.

At a secret comedy show at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the comedian, 48, recounted the events of the Tuesday attack, saying he couldn't see the man's face but that he got a grip of his hair, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chappelle also described how he convinced Hollywood Bowl security to allow him into the room where his alleged assailant, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was being held.

"I needed to talk to him," Chappelle said, per THR, adding that Lee appeared to him to be mentally ill.

The comic explained how he asked Lee what prompted the attack, and how Lee then told a story about his grandmother from Brooklyn, who had been forced out of her neighborhood due to gentrification. Chappelle said that Lee meant for the incident to draw attention to her situation.

During Thursday's secret show, Chappelle also described being embraced by his son immediately following the attack, and being told by him, "Dad, I love you."

He also mentioned the many people who reached out to him with well wishes after the incident, joking, "A lot of people love me, it turns out."

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles

Chris Rock, who was struck onstage in March while presenting at this year's Oscars, joined Chappelle on the stage at the Comedy Store on Thursday for much of his performance.

Lee, who was charged Thursday by L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer with misdemeanor battery and possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, has meanwhile pleaded not guilty, according to multiple reports.

The rapper appeared Friday in a Downtown Los Angeles court, wearing a padded blue vest. He had a swollen eye and had his right arm in a sling, bearing injuries from when he was detained by security Tuesday.

Police initially said that Lee would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, but on Thursday, a Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesperson issued a statement to PEOPLE saying, in part, that the office "has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration."

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles," the spokesperson added.

Neither Chapelle nor any law enforcement officers were injured. One spokesperson said the weapon in Lee's possession was "a replica handgun with a knife," describing it as a "replica handgun-slash-knife."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The incident occurred towards the end of Chappelle's performance at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night when a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed.

The man appeared to push the comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker then attempted to flee, but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team.

In a memo shared with CNN Wednesday, a rep for Chappelle said, "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show."

"Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening," they added.

Chappelle was introducing Black Star when the attack occurred, and the duo went on to perform after the scare.