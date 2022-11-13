Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Elicits Backlash From Anti-Defamation League National Director

The comedian, 49, opened the show with a 15-minute monologue touching on Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks

By
Published on November 13, 2022 06:22 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty

Dave Chappelle's 15-minute opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend is being criticized for perpetuating antisemitism, including by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Jewish civil rights organization, shared his thoughts via Twitter on Sunday about the monologue, during which Chappelle spoke about Kanye West's antisemitic comments.

"We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism," he wrote. "Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?"

Others joined in to express concern and share their analysis of Chappelle's monologue. Influencer Rabbi Josh Yuter wrote that "the key point" of the monologue was that "there are double standards regarding who can say what about whom."

Nonprofit outlet The Forward has since pointed out more criticism — The Jerusalem Post called it "engaging in antisemitic tropes," while Adam Feldman of Time Out New York said the opener "probably did more to normalize anti-Semitism than anything Kanye said."

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic, said via a tweet sharing his review of the show that he was "severely disappointed" with the monologue.

"What I do know, is that one of comedy's boldest and most incisive voices had a chance to lend insight to the long struggle Black America has had with antisemitism. But instead, his monologue seemed filled with justification and minimization — failing to mention, for instance, allegations that Ye has expressed admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler," he wrote in part.

Chappelle, 49, opened his routine by unfolding a paper note and declaring, "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time." After that, he said he would contact West, 45, during times of controversy, though this time he opted not to. Last month, West shared in now-deleted social media posts that he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," before going on a string of podcast and television appearances where he continued to share antisemitic rhetoric.

In his monologue, Chappelle said that there are "two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: 'The' and 'Jews.'"

"I've been to Hollywood and — no one get mad at me — I'm just telling you what I saw," he said. "It's a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that doesn't mean anything! You know what I mean? Because there are a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, it doesn't mean we run the place."

Dave Chapelle
Dave Chappelle. Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

Chappelle also said that a "delusion that Jews run show business" is "not a crazy thing to think," but "it's a crazy thing to say out loud."

"It shouldn't be this scary to talk about anything," Chappelle said.. "It's making my job incredibly difficult. And to be honest with you, I'm sick of talking to a crowd like this. I love you to death and I thank you for your support. And I hope they don't take anything away from me… whoever they are."

Elsewhere, the Chappelle Show star said that West had "broken the show business rules."

"You know, the rules of perception," he added. "If they're Black, then it's a gang. If they're Italian, it's a mob. If they're Jewish, it's a coincidence and you should never speak about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chappelle was previously been criticized for his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, in which he made several jokes that targeted the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender people. Members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocacy groups spoke out in response, as hundreds of Netflix employees walked out of work in protest following its release.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Comedian and honoree Dave Chappelle attends the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Dave Chappelle Discusses Kanye West's Antisemitism Controversy During 'SNL' Opening Monologue
John Legend, Kanye West
John Legend Says He's 'Lost Touch' with Kanye West as He Condemns Rapper's Anti-Semitic Comments
kyrie irving
Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Promoting Antisemitic Film, but Stops Short of Apologizing
kyrie-irving-2.jpg
Kyrie Irving 'Deeply Sorry' to Jewish Community for Causing 'Pain' by Spotlighting Antisemitic Film
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving for Sharing Antisemitic Film: 'I Don't Respect It'
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Elon Musk Says Kanye West’s Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over Company
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
kyrie irving
Nike Suspends Relationship with Kyrie Irving, 'Will No Longer Launch' Sneaker Collaboration
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
Chris Rock Seen Sharing the Stage with Dave Chapelle at Comedy Show
Chris Rock Seen Sharing the Stage with Dave Chappelle at New York City Jazz Club
Montana Tucker Debuts New Holocaust Mini-Series on TikTok, Instagram
TikToker Montana Tucker Says Visit to Poland for New Holocaust Series Was the 'Hardest' Week of Her Life
Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Chappelle's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Elaine Chappelle, Dave Chappelle walk the red carpet at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY on February 15, 2015
Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle
John Mellencamp speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
John Mellencamp Speaks Out Against Antisemitism: 'Silence Is Complicity'
kyrie irving, lebron james
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Should Play Again, NBA Commissioner Says Irving 'Isn't Antisemitic'
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments