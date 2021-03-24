Dave Chappelle Requiring Rapid COVID Tests at Upcoming Comedy Shows

The comedian will be performing two shows at Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort and Casino in June

Dave Chappelle is taking safety precautions into consideration at his upcoming shows.

The comedian, 47, will be performing at Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort and Casino on June 25 and 26, and will require all attendees to undergo a rapid COVID-19 test in addition to wearing masks and socially distancing within the venue.

"Masks will be required at all times while in the venue," the event page reads. "Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund."

The page also notes that guests who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are not exempt from the rapid test.

Chappelle himself tested positive for the virus earlier this year. His rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE in January, as Chappelle made the decision to cancel all of his upcoming shows in Austin, Texas, following his positive diagnosis.

He had performed for what was the first of five scheduled shows the week prior to his positive test at the Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater.

His rep added at the time that the comedian had "safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus."