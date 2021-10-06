Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special The Closer Sparks Backlash from the LGBTQ+ Community

Dave Chappelle is facing backlash for controversial remarks made in his newest comedy special.

In Netflix's The Closer, which premiered on Tuesday, the 48-year-old comedian continued to make jokes directed at the LGBTQ+ community — specifically the trans community — with references to his past dust-ups for similar humor in his previous standup acts.

One passage in particular caused a variety of strong reactions on Twitter. "Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact," Chappelle said in The Closer.

"Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren't women, I am just saying that those p---ies that they got… you know what I mean? I'm not saying it's not p---y, but it's Beyond P---y or Impossible P---y. It tastes like p---y, but that's not quite what it is, is it? That's not blood," he said. "That's beet juice."

Those and similar jokes sparked swift online criticism. Actress and director Taylor Ashbrook tweeted, "As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle's specials because I think they're hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious.

"The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I'm really disappointed."

Writer Kathryn VanArendonk tweeted, "the first thing I did today was watch the new chappelle special and I have not been able to shake my annoyance ever since," adding in a follow-up tweet, "everything else aside - and it's hard to set aside - I just have to believe by this point that even the most devoted chappelle audience would love to hear material on something other than his obsession with trans bodies."

Another passage from Chappelle's set also drew criticism for seemingly drawing a stark line between the Black and queer communities with no room for overlap.

"Any of you who have ever watched me know that I have never had a problem with transgender people," the comedian said. "If you listen to what I'm saying, clearly, my problem has always been with white people."

He then addressed the LGBTQ+ community "directly," saying he would like to "negotiate the release of DaBaby," the rapper who landed himself in controversy this summer after making remarks at a concert that were construed as homophobic and misinformed with regard to AIDS and HIV.

Later, he again referenced DaBaby and other Black celebrities who have gotten into trouble for remarks directed at the queer community, saying that he will no longer perform LGBTQ jokes "until we are both sure that we are laughing together. I'm telling you, it's done. I'm done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?"

This statement particularly angered many online, specifically Black trans people who felt Chappelle was completely overlooking them.

One Twitter user wrote, "This is ignoring how Hart, DaBaby, and Chappelle himself punched down first, but more pertinent is that again there is that divide. The thought of a gay or trans black person is foreign to him. We don't exist. We are outside of his experience and therefore, a white experience."

Another commented, "Dave chappelle spent more time and jokes on gay and Trans people than he did white people, the supposed people all his jokes are directed at. This dude has reach trump level gaslighting in 'the closer.' "