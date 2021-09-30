Netflix Reveals Teaser for Upcoming Dave Chappelle Comedy Special, The Closer

Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix for a sixth stand-up comedy special, a new teaser announced.

The Closer, which debuts Tuesday, will "complete a body of work" from the legendary comedy star following five previous Netflix specials, according to the streaming service.

Chappelle, 48, previously helmed The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart Of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation, all in 2017, as well as 2019's Sticks & Stones.

In the teaser for The Closer, Chappelle is seen preparing to go on stage. "Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly," he begins.

"Sometimes, the funniest thing to say is mean," he continues. "Remember, I'm not saying it to be mean — I'm saying it because it's funny."

Stan Lathan, the Emmy-winning director of Chappelle's prior Netflix specials, returns to direct The Closer.

Chappelle, a five-time Emmy winner and three-time Grammy winner for Best Comedy Album, was also the recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.