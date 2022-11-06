Dave Chappelle to Host 'SNL' for Third Time Along with Musical Guest Black Star

After hosting Saturday Night Live in 2016 and 2020, Dave Chappelle won an Emmy Award each time for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 6, 2022 04:57 PM
Dave Chapelle
Dave Chappelle. Photo: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

Dave Chappelle is one step closer to the comedically coveted Five-Timers Club jacket.

Saturday Night Live announced this weekend that the Emmy Award-winning comedian, 49, will host the long-running sketch comedy show for the third time on Nov. 12, accompanied by musical guest Black Star (the hip hop duo consisting of Yasiin "Mos Def" Bey and Talib Kweli).

He previously hosted SNL in 2016 and 2020, each time earning him an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. Chappelle's third stint also marks his third time hosting during an election.

Chappelle's upcoming hosting gig comes amid a star-studded 48th season for SNL, which has featured hosts and musical guests like Amy Schumer, Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow.

The Half Baked star has recently performed with fellow comedians like Kevin Hart and Chris Rock in recent months, gracing the stage with the latter for a surprise appearance Wednesday at Blue Note jazz club in New York City. Additionally, he honored his late pal and fellow comedian Bob Saget for Netflix's A Tribute to Bob Saget special.

He also hung out last month with Will Smith, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry and others for a private screening of Smith's Emancipation.

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles

His return to SNL will no doubt garner a lot of eyeballs, from both his fans and critics alike. Chappelle has been the subject of much controversy after his Netflix standup special The Closer received backlash from the LGBTQ community over transphobic jokes last year.

Related Articles
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Jack Harlow” Episode 1830 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day, Tom Hanks, and Bobby Moynihan during the “David S. Pumkpins” sketch on Saturday, October 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Tom Hanks Returns as His Iconic David S. Pumpkins Character During Jack Harlow's 'SNL' Hosting Debut
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Megan Thee Stallion Episode 1829 -- Pictured: Host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion Avoids Discussing Burglary News While Serving as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Brendan Gleeson, Willow Episode 1828 -- Pictured: (l-r) Special guest Colin Farrell with host Brendan Gleeson during the Monologue on Saturday, October 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Colin Farrell Crashes Brendan Gleeson's 'SNL' Monologue amid His Hosting Debut: 'I Was Just Passing'
Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Jack Harlow to Perform Double Duty as 'Saturday Night Live' Host and Musical Guest
Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller
Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Teller to Host 'Saturday Night Live' amid Cast Shakeup
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 44 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson -- (Photo by: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews)
Emmy Awards Host Kenan Thompson Is Angling for 16 Outfit Changes
Bowen Yang, Cher
Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas
Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Kenan Thompson Names the 'SNL' Alum He Wishes He'd Gotten to Work with: 'A Very Close Big Brother'
devon walker
Everything to Know About the New 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Devon Walker
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Host Miles Teller during the monologue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart 'Saturday Night Live' : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Annual Emmy Awards: 'Ridiculously Exciting'
John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'SNL' (Re-)Breaks All-Time Emmy Nominations Record with 9 New Nods, Including for Exiting Star Kate McKinnon