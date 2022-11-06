Dave Chappelle to Host 'SNL' for Third Time Along with Musical Guest Black Star

Dave Chappelle is one step closer to the comedically coveted Five-Timers Club jacket.

Saturday Night Live announced this weekend that the Emmy Award-winning comedian, 49, will host the long-running sketch comedy show for the third time on Nov. 12, accompanied by musical guest Black Star (the hip hop duo consisting of Yasiin "Mos Def" Bey and Talib Kweli).

He previously hosted SNL in 2016 and 2020, each time earning him an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. Chappelle's third stint also marks his third time hosting during an election.

Chappelle's upcoming hosting gig comes amid a star-studded 48th season for SNL, which has featured hosts and musical guests like Amy Schumer, Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow.

The Half Baked star has recently performed with fellow comedians like Kevin Hart and Chris Rock in recent months, gracing the stage with the latter for a surprise appearance Wednesday at Blue Note jazz club in New York City. Additionally, he honored his late pal and fellow comedian Bob Saget for Netflix's A Tribute to Bob Saget special.

He also hung out last month with Will Smith, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry and others for a private screening of Smith's Emancipation.

His return to SNL will no doubt garner a lot of eyeballs, from both his fans and critics alike. Chappelle has been the subject of much controversy after his Netflix standup special The Closer received backlash from the LGBTQ community over transphobic jokes last year.