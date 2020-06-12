"Normally I wouldn't show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand," the comedian wrote of the new special, titled 8:46, free to watch on YouTube

Dave Chappelle Covers George Floyd’s Killing in Surprise Special: 'Hard to Figure Out What to Say'

Dave Chappelle has surprised fans with a brand-new comedy special, following the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday night, Netflix debuted a free half-hour special on Youtube titled 8:46, in which the comedian, 46, discusses the killing of Floyd, the protests sparked by the tragedy and the coronavirus pandemic, among other subjects. The show was recorded on June 6 in front of a socially distanced crowd, 87 days since he last performed onstage.

In a note accompanying the special, Chappelle wrote, "Normally I wouldn't show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand."

"It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet," he says at the start of the set. Given the title of the special, Chappelle soon talks more about Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody.

"This man kneeled on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds — can you imagine that?" he emphasized of the killing, which went viral after footage surfaced, igniting worldwide outrage. "... When I watched that tape, I understood that man knew he was gonna die."

"I don't mean to get heavy," he later added, "but we gotta say something."

Chappelle reflects on Floyd's final moments, saying, "I can't tell you, as a man watching another man go through something like that, what it makes you feel like."

The Grammy winner then explained why the time of 8:46 is even more significant, revealing that it also marks the time he was born, making Floyd's death even more impactful to him.

Chappelle also covers Fox News host Laura Ingraham's comments about LeBron James, when she formerly told the NBA star to "shut up and dribble" and not share political opinions. Recently, however, she defended athlete Drew Brees' freedom to express his views.

Closing the show, Chappelle addresses some criticism he faced for not speaking out about Floyd's killing sooner, saying the subject of police brutality isn't new for him or something he's been shy about covering in his work before. He added that he's proud of young people's activism, and he trusts their passion.

"And these n— say, 'Why isn't David Chappelle saying anything [about Floyd's killing]?' Because David Chappelle understands what the f— he is seeing, and these streets will speak for themselves whether I am alive or dead," he said toward the end of his set."

"I trust you guys. I love you guys. We'll keep this space open. This is the last stronghold for civil discourse," he concludes, wrapping the special with a montage of recent protests.

8:46 is now available to stream for free on YouTube, and includes a link for fans to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative.

