This Is Us Sneak Peek: Watch Guest Star Dave Annable Flirt with Mandy Moore

Dave Annable is making his debut on This Is Us!

The 40-year-old actor, best known for starring in Brothers and Sisters, will be appearing in a guest spot on tonight’s “New York, New York, New York” episode as Kevin (Logan Shroyer)’s acting teacher Kirby.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Annable’s role as he meets the Pearson family, including Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Niles Fitch) and his girlfriend Beth (Rachel Naomi Hilson), at Kevin’s actors’ showcase in the Big Apple.

After Kevin’s stirring monologue on stage, his loved ones wait for him in the lobby.

“It’s all my acting teacher, seriously, he’s incredible. He’s teaching me to be present. It’s the Meisner technique, it’s awesome,” Kevin tells his family, including wife Sophie, before calling Kirby over to meet them.

And as Kirby walks over to introduce himself to everyone, it appears Rebecca has caught his eye.

“I’m so glad you got to see the show. Your son is very talented,” he says to the Pearson matriarch, who is visiting New York about a year after her husband Jack died.

“Thank you, thank you so much, well thank you for all the work you’re doing with him,” Rebecca tells Kirby.

“And you’re visiting from Pittsburgh, right? New York is a bit different I assume?” he asks.

“Yes, it’s very different. You guys have tall buildings, we put fries in our sandwiches,” she jokes.

“One point for Pittsburgh,” Kirby responds, as they both laugh.

At the end of the friendly banter, Kevin asks his acting teacher, “Hey Kirby, are you coming out? Everybody’s going,” to which he says, “Yeah, I’ll try to stop by,” before looking back at Rebecca and telling the rest of the family that it was nice to meet them.

And it appears the chemistry between Kirby and Rebecca is apparent as Kevin and Sophie share a glance, with Beth also taking notice of their interaction.

Annable and Moore’s screen time is a reunion for the pair, as they previously worked together on the short-lived Fox medical drama Red Band Society in 2014.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (at 9 p.m.) on NBC.