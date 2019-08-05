Dave Annable Says He's Stepping Back from Instagram Because of ’Depression and Anxiety’

Dave Annable is prioritizing his emotional wellbeing.

The Brothers & Sisters star announced Monday that he is scaling back on using social media after experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety.

“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” Annable, 39, began his Instagram post. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”

The only person Annable still follows is wife, actress Odette Annable, with whom he shares daughter Charlie, 3.

“Still gonna follow the wifey to make sure she doesn’t talk too much s— about me,” he said. “Also, I heard she’s gotta a really cute kid. 😉.”

The actor added that while he’ll be staying “active with posting cause it’s now a part of our job,” he “won’t be comparing” his life to what he sees on social media anymore.

“I’ll be thinking of you guys who I followed but even better…I won’t be comparing,” he said. “See you soon, in real life. #freedom.”

In July, Instagram announced new features to combat online bullying. It is also testing a feature that would hide the like and view counts of posts from followers.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri told Buzzfeed News that testing the new feature is “about creating a less pressurized environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves,” adding, “We do hear people worry about how many like counts they get.”

Annable is far from the first celebrity to take a social media break. Selena Gomez, frequently the most-followed person on Instagram, recently said on Coach’s Dream It Real podcast, “It is not that healthy to be on [social media] all the time.”

“I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot. Taking breaks is really important,” she said. “Just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways.”