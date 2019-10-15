Dave and Odette Annable Separate After 9 Years of Marriage

Dave and Odette Annable are calling it quits after nearly a decade of marriage.

The couple announced their separation in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Dave, 40, and Odette, 34, share a 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

The Brothers & Sisters actor, 39, and Supergirl actress, 34, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ojai, just north of Los Angeles, on Oct. 10, 2010.

The split comes just over a month after Dave announced he was scaling back on using social media after experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety.

“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” Dave wrote. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”

The actor added that while he’ll be staying “active with posting cause it’s now a part of our job,” he “won’t be comparing” his life to what he sees on social media anymore.

Dave last posted a photo with Odette in July, posting a throwback from when the actress was pregnant with their daughter. Odette, meanwhile, shared a photo of the two posing together on a red carpet in late September.