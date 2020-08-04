Dave and Odette Annable Confirm They're Back Together 9 Months After Separation

The couple announced in October that they were separating after nine years of marriage

Dave and Odette Annable are back on, just over nine months since announcing their separation.

On Monday night, the couple posted identical Instagram photos and captions, confirming their reconciliation with sunny smooching selfie. "2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables," they wrote with the snapshot. Over on his wife's post, Dave playfully commented, "My post is better."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dave, 40, and Odette, 35, share a daughter, Charlie Mae, who turns 5 years old next month.

The Brothers & Sisters actor and Supergirl actress tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ojai, just north of Los Angeles, on Oct. 10, 2010. After nine years of marriage, the pair announced in October that they were separating.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE at the time. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The split came slightly over a month after Dave shared that he would be stepping back from social media, citing heightened feelings of depression and anxiety.

“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” Dave wrote in an August 2019 Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”

At the time of his social media departure, the only account he still followed was Odette. “Still gonna follow the wifey to make sure she doesn’t talk too much s— about me,” he said. “Also, I heard she’s gotta a really cute kid. 😉”

RELATED VIDEO: Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Renay Reconcile 4 Months After Announcing Split: 'We're Stronger Now'

The actor then added that, while he’d be staying “active with posting cause it’s now a part of our job,” he “won’t be comparing” his life to what he sees on social media anymore. “I’ll be thinking of you guys who I followed but even better…I won’t be comparing,” he said. “See you soon, in real life. #freedom.”

On Dec. 3, two months after announcing her separation from Dave, Odette posted a sweet photo of Charlie, referencing that she was "going through some personal stuff."