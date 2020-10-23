Christmas in New York Meets Young Love in New Trailer for Netflix's Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily is promising the perfect combination of young love and holiday cheer.

The upcoming Netflix show, out Nov. 10, is based on a popular young adult book series, Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, by authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show stars This Is Us star Austin Abrams, 24, as Dash and Midori Francis (Good Boys), 26, as Lily, two teenagers who fall in love during Christmastime in New York City.

In the new trailer, the pair pass a red notebook back and forth via locations across the city, giving each other different dares and growing closer together while never actually meeting.

"Imagine you're in New York and it's Christmas. You're in your favorite bookstore and there's a red notebook," Lily says in the trailer, passing through the aisles of a bookstore before picking up a book that reads, "Do you dare?"

Image zoom COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Image zoom ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX

The clip then cuts to Dash — "'Do I dare?' Not for just anyone, but I have to confess, you intrigue me," he writes in the notebook.

But alas, he takes on a more cynical view of the holiday season than Lily: "You asked how this time of year makes me feel. so I know you'll understand when I say…"

"He hates Christmas!" she exclaims, disappointed, while reading his entry calling Christmas "the most detestable time of the year."

Still, the two lovebirds embark on a series of solo adventures, documenting everything in the red notebook before eventually coming face-to-face.

Image zoom COURTESY OF NETFLIX

"I really want to meet you, I think about you all the time," Dash writes, before a friend, played by Dante Brown, urges him to "Go find her."

The series is produced by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and Nick Jonas, marking the singer's first TV project under his production company, Image 32.

"I know that the world is a very different place right now, but I think it's going to bring a lot of people joy, and these kinds of stories are so important at a time when we all want to have our spirits lifted and feel some encouragement, feel that holiday magic," Jonas, 28, said of the upcoming series in a Netflix Q&A. "I hope when people watch it they have a smile on their face and a wonder of the fact that love is one of the greatest gifts we have."