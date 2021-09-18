Darren Star Reflects on Emily in Paris' Emmys Success, Predicts Season 2 Will Be 'Stronger'

"I think when you have a show people talk about, that's all you can hope for," the series creator told PEOPLE at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS event on Friday

It's been a busy year for Emily in Paris!

Series creator Darren Star confirmed that filming has wrapped for the second season of the Netflix show in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS event on Friday.

Star, 60, told PEOPLE that he is humbled by the comedy-drama's nomination for outstanding comedy series.

"To me, it's an incredible honor to be nominated for an Emmy with so many amazing shows out there," he explained. "I think when you have a show people talk about, that's all you can hope for."

That said, Star still isn't entirely sure why the show is highly talked about. "I feel like for the same reason that I wanted to do this show, people want to have this vicarious experience being in Paris, just like I did," he told PEOPLE. "And I think that is, whether it matches their expectations of what they might think their life might be there."

He added, "But it is definitely, I think, there's something about Paris which is kind of magical, that I think people all over the world connect to."

In season 2 of Emily in Paris, Star teased "a lot more" in store for the title character Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

"There's a new love interest for [Emily], there's a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships," he described to PEOPLE. "I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn't get to do first in the first season, because she's really trying this season."

The new season, Star said, will be "more about digging deeper" into Collins' character and experiences. He believes season 2 "is by far a stronger season" than the first.

Star also told PEOPLE that he's excited by the amount of growth he's seen in Collins between the first and second seasons. "She's so talented [and] intelligent," he said. "I've seen her, as a producer on the show, just pay attention to so much more.

"The first season it's like, wow, she's in every scene. And this second season ... She has such an incredible poise, charm, and she's just an amazing ambassador for the series," he continued.

Among the new faces on the upcoming season is Lucien Laviscount, who joins the cast as a British banker that Emily meets in language class. The 29-year-old's character eventually "becomes a real integral part of this series," which also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie.

"He's just fantastic," Star told PEOPLE. "I think they're going to like that he basically sticks it to her in a way that no other character has on the show before!"