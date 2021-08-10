Darren Criss Reveals What He Thinks Was the 'Worst' Glee Cover: 'It Was So Absurd'

GLEE: Blaine (Darren Criss) auditions for Westside Story in the "I Am Unicorn" episode of GLEE

Darren Criss is reminiscing on some of the more "absurd" times from his Glee days.

The actor, 34, played Blaine Anderson on seasons two through six of the Ryan Murphy-created musical series. During an appearance on the podcast LadyGang, he was asked what he thinks is "the worst cover ever performed on Glee."

"Oof, that's too hard, there's too many versions of songs," he said. "Did I just accidentally say they're all bad? What I meant was there's too many options to choose from."

"There is one that is conventionally understood as a huge oops f---," Criss continued, before adding. "Me being the f----- happy go lucky fart that I am, I enjoyed it because I thought it was so absurd."

After consulting fellow Glee alum Becca Tobin, who is a co-host on the podcast, he then shared that the song widely recognized to be the worst is "The Fox," by Ylvis.

"It was so weird," Criss said of the season 5 scene. "It was one of these 15 minutes of fame for this song and they just decided to put it into the show... I had fun because it was ridiculous. But we were so deep into the show, we were like fourth or fifth season, and we were so delirious from the absurdity of it."

"The more absurd it is, the funnier it is to me," he added. "So I'm sure there were people who were like, 'What the f--- is this?' and I was like, 'I know, right?!'"

Criss is in good company with his choice — several of his former costars have previously spoken out about their performance of "The Fox," which featured the use of puppets.

On an episode of the podcast Dating Straight back in March 2020, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz discussed the moments that turned them off from the hit series.

"I held out as long as I could," McHale, 33, said. "'What Does the Fox Say?' was the boiling point for me."

"With the puppets," Ushkowitz, 35, added.

While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2017, Lea Michele similarly revealed that "The Fox" is her pick for the worst-ever Glee cover.