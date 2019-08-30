The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Is Streaming Now on Netflix — and Critics Love It!

Can’t get enough ’80s nostalgia? Consider spending Labor Day weekend bingeing Netflix’s new prequel to Jim Henson’s mystical, puppet-filled film, The Dark Crystal.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance began streaming Friday and has already enchanted critics, with an 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Washington Post‘s Hank Steuver called it “a wondrously realized” series that is “instantly captivating, expertly paced and thrillingly fun to watch.” Kelly Lawler of USA Today writes, “It is faithful to the original while modernizing and expanding the story to make it more epic and more poignant.”

PEOPLE’s own critic Tom Gliatto admits, “Frankly there’s quite a lot to digest here — and while you may be delighted to take a break from the by-now-standard magic of CGI, you’re also aware of how much labor goes into keeping dozens of jaw-flapping puppets on the go.” Still, he says, “kids will be mesmerized all the way through.”

Image zoom Kevin Baker

For those who didn’t spend their childhoods mesmerized by the original movie, what’s the mouthful of a title actually about?

The show predates the events of Henson’s cult classic but is set in the same world, “called Thra, crowded with exotic species—some noble, some despicable—all on various quests. The evil Skeksis, stooped, barnacled creatures who look like buzzards in Elizabethan costume, are the rulers. Hungry for eternal life, they plan to drink the vital juice of their underlings the Gelflings. These elfin creatures have a delicate prettiness that suggests a cross between supermodel and baby llama. Then there are the Podlings, plus a withered, pop-eyed old thing named Aughra and, of course, the glowing Crystal, which looks like one of those nouveau wall sconces from the 1980s,” Gliatto explains in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands now.

Image zoom The original Dark Crystal poster

The characters are voiced by actors including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander and Donna Kimball.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is available now on Netflix.