The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Premiering on Netflix in August: See the First Images

EW can exclusively reveal that the much-anticipated The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will launch on Netflix Aug. 30. The 10-episode show is a prequel to the beloved Jim Henson and Frank Oz-directed 1982 puppet fantasy-adventure film, The Dark Crystal.

The show is once again set on the world of Thra and concerns three Gelflings who discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. The Gelflings are voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is directed by Louis Leterrier, whose credits include Now You See Me, Clash of the Titans, and The Incredible Hulk. The filmmaker tells EW he was determined to make the TV show look as similar as possible to the film, which meant fighting to use puppetry rather than CG to depict the characters. “I was not fighting against anyone, I was fighting against common sense and practicality,” he says with a laugh. “It’s so so complicated to build a puppet, hire puppeteers, all that stuff. We chose the long, hardest road and we’re very thankful [we did]. It looks absolutely stunning.”

The show’s huge voice cast also features Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, and Donna Kimball. The show’s executive producers are Leterrier, Halle Stanford, and Jim Henson’s daughter, Lisa Henson.

