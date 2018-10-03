Darius McCrary's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Dislocating 2-Year-Old Daughter's Arm: Report

Darius McCrary, who starred in the 90s sitcom Family Matters, has reportedly been accused of dislocating his 2-year-old daughter’s arm.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor’s estranged wife Tammy Brawner, 32, alleges that in March 2018, McCrary, 42, “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.” She reportedly attached medical records from the incident that describe the injuries.

At the time, Brawner reportedly told doctors that McCrary was taking his daughter to the bathroom and “grabbed her arm.” McCrary reportedly denied that account and claimed he “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

Their daughter Zoey was reportedly diagnosed with Nursemaid’s elbow, a common elbow injury among young children and toddlers that occurs when a child’s elbow is pulled and one of the bones partially dislocates.

According to The Blast, Brawner also claims that McCrary went on the radio and “stated that I have been telling and coaching our 2-year old daughter to lie and say that ‘dada hurt her.’ “

A rep for McCrary did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Brawner also reportedly alleges that McCrary has blown off the co-parenting classes the couple was ordered to take together.

“I cannot co-parent by myself,” she reportedly stated in the documents. “I have gone above and beyond to parent with Mr. McCrary but he appears to be too bitter and too much of a tyrant to parent with me.”

According to TMZ, Brawner filed for divorce from McCrary in March 2017, citing irreconcilable differences and stating that she had serious concerns about Zoey’s safety. She reportedly requested that McCrary “attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes.”