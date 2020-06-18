Daria Spinoff Jodie Starring Tracee Ellis Ross Heads to Comedy Central

Tracee Ellis Ross was cast as the voice of Jodie Landon, the good friend of Daria Morgendorffer from the original series, in 2019

Jodie, the Daria spinoff led by Tracee Ellis Ross, has found a home.

MTV Studios announced on Thursday the animated show has been picked up by Comedy Central.

The episode count and premiere date have not yet been released.

The news comes almost a year after Ross, 47, was cast as the voice of Jodie Landon, the good friend of Daria Morgendorffer from the original series.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV,” the actress, who will also act as an executive producer, said in a statement last June. “Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me.”

“With the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny,” the Golden Globe winner added.

“It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture."

Jodie picks with the titular character graduating from college and entering a complicated world as an adult. The series aims to satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles and the artifice of social media while shining a spotlight on gender and race, especially the personal and professional experiences young black women face today.

Insecure writer and co-producer Grace Edwards will serve as the creator and head writer on Jodie.