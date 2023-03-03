Darcey Silva Walks Out on 'Manipulating' Ex Georgi After His Attempt to Win Her Back: 'I Feel Betrayed'

Darcey Silva is not ready to give her ex Georgi Rusev a second chance.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey is less than thrilled to see Georgi again after her sister Stacey's fiancé Florian Sukaj planned his surprise visit to Miami.

After Georgi informs Darcey that he is building a massage business and "making good money" now, she replies, "That's good for you. I'm happy for you. It would have been nice to see a little bit of that initiative when I was with you."

In a confessional, Darcey admits that she feels like her ex is "bragging, kinda showing off, like throwing s— in my face" after their second engagement ended last year.

"All the things he was talking about but never really took action on the two years we were together so I don't want to hear it," she adds. "I'm over it."

Georgi — who previously admitted he still has feelings for Darcey — then asks if she has any current romantic prospects, saying, "So, who [are] you dating now? Florian told me you are dating someone. You got the matchmaker. You [are] dating someone."

"Florian, why are you telling him my business? What are you telling him this s— for, Florian?" Darcey replies.

Florian quickly justifies his behavior, explaining, "Every time asking me, like, 'Hey, what's going on new Darcey? What's going on new Darcey? What's going on new Darcey?' One million times. I feel for him sad and say it, to move on."

But Darcey insists he should just "say nothing" when Georgi asks about her.

Georgi then jumps in to defend his friend by saying it was "not Florian's fault." However, he continues to push to find out more about Darcey's new man. He asks, "Like, who is this guy? What is this about?"

"It's none of your business," Darcey responds.

Georgi tries to get back in Darcey's good graces, sharing, "So, I bring you a little bit gift because I know you like diamonds so I wanna give you this for you. You deserve it."

He shows her a diamond bracelet, which appears to shock the whole group. But Darcey isn't impressed by the gesture.

"It's a little too late so I appreciate the offer and the gift, but I can't accept it," Darcey tells him.

"But, I care about you. I miss you," he responds. "To hear about from Florian that you are dating someone else, it's hurting me, you know?"

He continues: "It's hard to control myself because I tell him I'm not going to flirt with you tonight. I'm going to give you no gifts but I cannot help myself because you're standing here in front of me beautiful, shining. So, it's hard for me. What do I need to do?"

However, Darcey accuses him of "taking advantage" of her and "manipulating" the situation.

"Don't you ever try to come in between my family and try to trick us because I know what you're trying to do," she adds.

"I don't try to do anything. I don't try to trick no one," he responds.

"I don't care anymore. Goodbye forever," she adds before walking out the door, with him quick on her heels.

In the final moment of the clip, Darcey reveals in a confessional that she is not surprised by Georgi's actions. "I knew this was going to happen. I feel betrayed. I feel lied to. I feel manipulated," she says. "Like, I'm fuming right now. I've had it. I've heard it before and I'm not willing to hear it again."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.