Darcey Silva Admits She Transformed into a 'Little Bridezilla' Ahead of Twin Stacey's Wedding [Exclusive]

Darcey Silva's twin telepathy went into overdrive as Stacey planned her wedding to husband Florian Sukaj.

The Darcey & Stacey star, 48, tells PEOPLE that she transformed into "a little Bridezilla at times because we're twins and we do a lot of things the same" during the wedding planning process.

"I was feeling her angst and her anxiety for it all because I know she wants it perfect," says Darcey, who served as the couple's maid of honor. "It was something that she's always dreamt of, and she deserved that big day."

TLC

In the lead up to the big day, which was shown on Monday's season finale of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey admits that there was "definitely a lot of drama."

"It's stressful, very stressful," she says. "[It] didn't always go the way I wanted or planned… It's just something that took a turn for the worst at one point, but, in the end, it was a beautiful moment."

Over the course of the season, Stacey and Florian butted heads over the cost of their wedding and Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev serving as their best man. They were also forced to move their wedding to Miami to Connecticut at the last minute after her father Mike had a stroke and was unable to travel.

TLC

Despite the challenges, the ceremony went off without a hitch and Stacey couldn't believe her "dream came true."

"I think it's just amazing, everything we've gone through together from day one, since we met, I felt an instant connection with you," she shared on Monday's episode. "Obviously online and then the first time we met in person, it just felt right."

"I have my best friend. My soulmate. You know, we've had our ups and downs but we're here now," she added. "We can finally move forward into our dream life now."