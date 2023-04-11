Darcey Silva Admits She Transformed into a 'Little Bridezilla' Ahead of Twin Stacey's Wedding [Exclusive]

The Darcey & Stacey star says she felt her twin sister Stacey's "angst" and "anxiety" in the lead-up to her wedding to Florian Sukaj

Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
Photo: TLC

Darcey Silva's twin telepathy went into overdrive as Stacey planned her wedding to husband Florian Sukaj.

The Darcey & Stacey star, 48, tells PEOPLE that she transformed into "a little Bridezilla at times because we're twins and we do a lot of things the same" during the wedding planning process.

"I was feeling her angst and her anxiety for it all because I know she wants it perfect," says Darcey, who served as the couple's maid of honor. "It was something that she's always dreamt of, and she deserved that big day."

Darcey Silva
TLC

In the lead up to the big day, which was shown on Monday's season finale of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey admits that there was "definitely a lot of drama."

"It's stressful, very stressful," she says. "[It] didn't always go the way I wanted or planned… It's just something that took a turn for the worst at one point, but, in the end, it was a beautiful moment."

Over the course of the season, Stacey and Florian butted heads over the cost of their wedding and Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev serving as their best man. They were also forced to move their wedding to Miami to Connecticut at the last minute after her father Mike had a stroke and was unable to travel.

Darcey & Stacey
TLC

Despite the challenges, the ceremony went off without a hitch and Stacey couldn't believe her "dream came true."

"I think it's just amazing, everything we've gone through together from day one, since we met, I felt an instant connection with you," she shared on Monday's episode. "Obviously online and then the first time we met in person, it just felt right."

"I have my best friend. My soulmate. You know, we've had our ups and downs but we're here now," she added. "We can finally move forward into our dream life now."

