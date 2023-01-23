'90 Day' 's Darcey Silva Says Her Relationships with Exes Georgi and Jesse 'Are in the Past for a Reason'

Darcey Silva is ready to move onwards and upwards!

Ahead of the fourth season premiere of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her relationships with exes Jesse Meester and Georgi Rusev "are in the past for a reason."

"I made the right decision for me, for my daughters," the 90 Day Fiancé alum says of her daughters Aniko, 17, and Aspen, 15. "I want them to see me empowered and strong and in a loving, happy, strong relationship."

TLC

Darcey shares she wants to set an example for her teenage daughters "because they're going to be dating at some point."

"I want to be the best mom I can be. I want to be the best woman I could be," she says. "I want to have the best partner. I want to be in a power couple, and I don't want anyone to ever dumb me down."

"I feel so much stronger, I feel more independent, and I love the way that my life is going," she adds. "I don't have any regrets, and I'm really excited [about] what the future holds."

TLC

Darcey's new outlook on love comes after her second engagement to Georgi ended last year. The pair encountered many hurdles leading up to their breakup, including the bombshell revelation that Georgi was still legally married to his ex-wife, Octavia. She split from Jesse in 2018 following cheating accusations.

After two failed relationships, the reality star teases fans will see her take a different approach to dating on the new season of Darcey & Stacey.

"I'm going to be dating differently, like I've never dated before," she says. "When I decided to choose a matchmaker, I just felt like it was the right time."

"I feel like coming to Miami and having the past behind me," she adds. "I am really just excited to meet a different caliber of guys, successful-minded, more my age, and just really understand what I desire and what I deserve."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's Why Darcey Silva Called It Quits with Georgi: 'I Wasn't Receiving the Love I Deserve'

Darcey calls working with a matchmaker for the first time "an amazing experience."

"Going through the matchmaker, she's not only just the matchmaker, she was a dating coach as well, which was a great learning experience," she shares. "There's a lot of things that I did know, but it helps refine you a little bit."

"She teaches you a little bit of things, maybe things that you already know, but you can just get into your own and make your own way of being more flirtatious or having your own sense of style that's attractive to a man," she adds.

Darcey also admits that she is keeping her options open when it comes to finding love again.

"I feel like there's the right person in the world for me, and only god knows," she says. "I know I deserve the best, so there's a lot to choose from. I'll just say that. It gets a little confusing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darcey & Stacey's season 4 premiere airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.