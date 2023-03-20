Darcey Silva Finds a Potential New Suitor Who Makes Her 'Tingly All Over' After Being Stood Up

The latest episode of Darcey & Stacey brought new beginnings and fresh challenges.

Darcey Silva returned to Connecticut to help her daughter Aniko pack for college. During a final visit to a trampoline park, she disclosed to her daughters that it "didn't really work out" with Cicero.

Then, the trio were off to Arizona to get Aniko settled into her dorm and Darcey tried to share "every little life hack" she knew. However, her hack to make eggs in the microwave did not go to plan when it ultimately made the room smell like "a bunch of farts."

Before leaving Aniko, Darcey teared up and told her to "not make stupid mistakes I would do because I know you're better."

"I'm losing my baby. For me, obviously my life is going to change as well," Darcey told the cameras. "I don't know how that's going to be. I'm scared about it. I don't want to ever lose her."

Meanwhile, Stacey and Florian Sukaj were meeting with a designer who could create her dream gown after she was unable to find her perfect wedding dress in stores.

Stacey was overwhelmed with emotion when she saw a sneak peak of the dress and said it was "a dream come true." She added how she felt like "a million bucks" when she got a glimpse of the look.

The sisters' House of Eleven x Impossible Kicks collaboration also hit another roadblock when their designer Conrad asked Stacey to return the pre-production samples before she could do photo shoot with Darcey for the line.

However, Florian suggested moving forward with the shoot, but Stacey was worried that would be "overstepping" the bounds with her twin sister.

"This is a really big moment for Darcey and Aniko. Aniko's going off to college and I don't want to disturb Darcey and stress her out," she explained in a confessional. "So Florian and I can handle planning this photo shoot, especially since we need the marketing material."

She added: "Honestly, it's a win-win because we'll get all the marketing material we need for this collaboration and Florian has some new photos to add to his portfolio."

Stacey hoped the photo shoot would help Florian "gain more experience modeling," which would allow him to start booking jobs. However, she was upset to find out that Florian was thinking of not doing his upcoming photo shoot for resort wear because he was offered "very low money."

"You have a modeling gig. It may not pay a lot of money first but you gotta work your way up," she told him. "Maybe it's not as much money as you expected but the next job will [be] more money."

"This is really your only opportunity and you love modeling so I'm just kinda confused why all of the sudden now you don't want to do it," she added. "To me, it just sounds like another excuse."

In a confessional, Stacey expanded on her feelings about Florian not taking the modeling gig, sharing, "Florian hasn't been working so he's not in a position to turn down work and it's a modeling job, it's exactly what he wanted. He wanted to be a model. It sounds like he just doesn't want to work. I think he came to Miami to just have f---ing fun."

Despite accusing Stacey of making him feel "a little kid," he ultimately decided to take the job after all.

When Darcey arrived back in Miami, her friend Leslie wanted all the details of her dating life after she ended things with Cicero. Leslie offered to set her up with a friend Zach, saying, "I think you'll say 'Mmm' to," and Darcey couldn't help but agree after seeing his shirtless photo.

"He's very attractive. He's got a nice body. He's more my style. More my type. More my vibe," she admitted. "Zach definitely has the 'Mmm' factor."

Leslie wasted no time and FaceTimed Zach on the spot for an impromptu introduction, where he asked for Darcey's number.

Darcey shared, "Since my experience with Cicero didn't work and my whole experience with the matchmaker kinda went south, I feel like it made me lose hope on finding love but now that Leslie introduced me to Zach, I feel like tingly all over. Damn."

She added, "Zach's gonna be good in the sack."

The episode concluded with Darcey confronting Stacey and Florian about the photo shoot they did behind her back. Stacey told her that she made "an executive decision" to do "the impromptu photo shoot" because they needed marketing materials.

But Darcey wasn't having it. "I didn't get any phone calls from you," she hit back. "Maybe I have an opinion on how we could have marketed and promoted the brand through a new photo shoot. What if I did this to you?"

"I would be like, 'Great job,'" Stacey replied.

"I just feel very left out on this whole decision-making process for this photo shoot. Usually, we talk about these things before anything is a go-ahead, especially for a photo shoot," Darcey explained. "I mean, this is a huge deal with Impossible Kicks. I would have envisioned maybe having guys and girls, not just one singular model. It looks like you're the face of the brand at this point for this new collaboration we have."

Stacey continued to defend her decision, telling her sister, "This was a little last minute, you have to understand, Darcey."

However, Darcey wouldn't allow her to get away with it and even admitted that she "wasn't crazy about the way the pictures came out."

When Stacey suggested she should receive thanks for getting the photo shoot done, Darcey snapped back, "I would never do a photo shoot with anybody without you even knowing. I feel like, you know, these pictures [weren't] worth all this."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.