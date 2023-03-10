Darcey Silva Dumps Matchmaker After Feeling 'Disrespected' and Judged: 'It's Not Right'

Darcey Silva isn't giving up on her search for love — but she is saying goodbye to her matchmaker.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, is upset when her matchmaker Michelle confronts her about her personal choices.

"I'm all for you expressing your goddess and your beauty but the way your persona presents is just inappropriate," Michelle tells her.

Darcey immediately gets defensive. "Ok, I didn't ask for any of this," she says. "You're the matchmaker so if you're gonna match up with somebody, match me up with someone who's not judgmental on how I live my life."

Michelle then details why Cicero had concerns during their date.

"He brought up a couple of other things so I guess during one of the dates — or on the date I should say — maybe there was a little too much alcohol consumption," Michelle explains. "To him, it was a red flag."

Darcey replies, "Interesting, because he was ordering them for me."

Michelle reminds Darcey that "it's really important how you're presenting yourself."

In a confessional, Darcey admits that she feels "very disrespected" by Michelle's comments, adding, "It sounds like Cicero is telling her lies about me. You know, what does he say, I drink too much? Why is he saying my social media is too sexy? I feel like she is blaming me for all of this. It's not right."

Darcey then tells Michelle that she may not be ready for "the matchmaking thing."

"So what you're saying to me is that you are wanting to terminate our matchmaking relationship?" Michelle asks.

Darcey adds, "Yeah. Pretty much."

"You know, I'm sorry to hear that," Michelle responds. "Tell me what has transpired that I'm not privy to."

Darcey then finally reveals why she is done with Michelle's matchmaking service.

"I just feel like it's not really working out. I've done a lot of the work that you've suggested, being open to dating older and different types that I'm not used to," she explains. "But this whole journey with matchmaking and dating has been totally disappointing. Maybe I just kinda need to do it on my own."

However, Michelle is not entirely confident that Darcey will be able to do that, given her previous ways.

"I attempted to highlight some of these patterns of behavior that Darcey I don't think is aware of," she tells cameras. "She's still single and I can see why."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.