Darcey Silva's Dating Coach Worries Men Are Getting the 'Wrong Impression' Due to Her Wardrobe Choices

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Monday’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva says her "vibe is ruined" after her matchmaker and dating coach Michelle criticizes her clothing

Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 17, 2023 12:00 PM

Darcey Silva won't give up her signature style in the name of love.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey is at odds with her matchmaker and dating coach Michelle regarding her wardrobe choices.

In particular, Michelle wants the 90 Day Fiancé alum to tone her look for dates.

"The guidelines that I gave Darcey — we wanted to cover up some of her boobs because a lot of her outfits show a lot of cleavage and it gives the wrong impression," Michelle tells cameras.

Darcey Silva’s Dating Coach Worries Men Getting the 'Wrong Impression' of Her Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
TLC

While trying on a white cut-out dress, Darcey says the outfit makes her "feel snatched" but Michelle is less than impressed.

She tells Darcey, "It's cute but not the look I was going for tonight," before adding, "I don't want a guy to be like, 'You told me she was chic and elegant and she looks like a hoe.'"

Darcey takes issue with Michelle's description of her style, explaining in a confessional, "I don't feel like a hoe. I don't feel like I'm going to look like a hoe in this outfit. It's a very nice designer style dress so I don't know who she's like, hoeing around with, but it ain't me."

She adds: "I can get what Michelle wants, but I can't be showing up looking like a nun. I mean, no offense to nuns. You know, I'm Darcey."

Darcey Silva’s Dating Coach Worries Men Getting the 'Wrong Impression' of Her Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
TLC

As they continue to try different looks, Darcey shows off a black cut out dress and neon blazer, which frustrates Michelle.

"I really want to cover up your beautiful tatas," she tells Darcey.

"I just want to scream because it's the complete opposite of what we talked about," Michelle adds in a confessional.

The women attempt to make the outfit more reserved by using tape and broach; however, they both realize a shopping trip may be in order.

"I'm not asking you to be conservative," Michelle tells Darcey. "I'm just asking you to be a little bit more reserved because people make the wrong conclusion about you."

Darcey Silva’s Dating Coach Worries Men Getting the 'Wrong Impression' of Her Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
TLC

Darcey responds, "I'll take that into consideration. I'll remember next time I go shopping to look for things that are a little more covered up."

However, the fashion ordeal leaves Darcey worried about finding her perfect match.

"Michelle is just doing her job but it's totally throwing me off," she says. "I mean I'm supposed to be meeting the love of my life and I'm not really feeling too hopeful right now. It's making me feel discouraged. It's making me feel like my vibe is ruined and I'm off my game."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

