Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout

There is no love lost between twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, accuses her sister of being "high strung and condescending" as she plans her wedding to fiancé Florian Sukaj.

"The tension between us is not because there is no twin wedding. That's not the point," she shares in a confessional. "Stacey is deflecting and not looking at the bigger picture. I think the real tension here is that she's completely changed since she started planning her wedding."

The 90 Day Fiancé alum tells her sister that she hid true feelings about their plans for a twin wedding following her split from fiancé Georgi Rusev.

"Well as soon as I said goodbye to Georgi, I was actually relieved that there wouldn't be a twin wedding," she explains. "But I didn't voice it to you guys because I didn't know how it made you guys feel."

Stacey quickly responds, "You really felt that we cared so much about the twin wedding over your life and your relationship?"

TLC

She voices concern that Darcey thought she was prioritizing their big day over her happiness, adding, "I'm surprised that you thought we cared more about the twin wedding than your relationship."

In a confessional, Stacey reveals that she believes that her sister is "hiding beneath this facade that everything is okay."

"I know that it's not easy to break off an engagement in a twin wedding," she shares. "So I know there's hurt down there and I know she's taking all of her anger out on me."

During their smoothie date, Stacey attempts to apologize as the tensions between the sisters continue to rise, saying, "[I'm] really sorry that I'm projecting negativity on you with the twin wedding."

Darcey reiterates, "I was actually relieved that I wouldn't have to do a twin wedding. Did you not hear me?" and Stacey replies, "You're nasty."

"It had nothing to do with you. I didn't want to have a twin wedding," Darcey explains. "I'm glad I don't have to have a twin wedding."

TLC

Stacey tells Darcey that she understands her decision to end her engagement.

"We are happy that you didn't go through with the twin wedding," she says. "Stop making it like Florian and I are so upset that there's no twin wedding."

After Darcey impersonates her sister, Stacey calls her "very disrespectful" which causes Darcey to lose her cool and say, "You're so f—ing Miss Innocent aren't you?"

Stacey replies, "Don't even go there. Don't even go there." Darcey adds, "You can go ahead and be the b—- that you always are."

When Stacey says she is "not scared" of Darcey, she adds, "And neither am I and that's why I'm gonna be ten times harder than you. Trust me."

Stacey then leaves the table and says, "I want nothing to do with you."

Both sisters are not over the drama with Stacey sharing that Darcey is "so rude and nasty. I can't believe this. So f—ing nasty. Wow."

TLC

This is not the first time that tensions have flared between the twin sisters.

Darcey accused the reality star of being "sabotager Stacey" after her sister claimed had a bad attitude in the first episode of Darcey & Stacey season 4.

"I'm actually trying to help you. You're actually sabotaging yourself," Stacey replied before hurling one final insult at her sister, saying, "Maybe you would be happier if you got laid" before the two parted ways.

After the argument, the twins blamed each other for their problems.

"I want to be there for her, I want to support her but she doesn't want it. Ever since I told her that I'm planning my dream wedding, Darcey's been having a really bad attitude towards me I think because she's obviously dealing with some issues deep down," Stacey said in a confessional. "She made her choice to call the engagement off and I have her back on that, but I don't understand why she has to take everything out on me. I'm not going to take in anymore. I've had enough."

"Ever since Georgi and I broke up, I feel like Stacey's been treating me differently," Darcey admitted. "She's been very condescending to me. She's even trying to understand what I'm going through. This is not easy for me. Newly single. I feel far away from home, I'm trying to focus on House of Eleven and grow the company. There's just so much at stake and it's hard to kind of go through all these emotions and not have my sister's support. I don't know what to do.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.