Darcey Silva Asks Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy' for Her Upcoming Date

"I need your help because I have some plans tonight and I don’t know how it’s going to go, but I’m hoping it goes down low," Darcey Silva tells her sister in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Darcey & Stacey

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 10:00 AM

Darcey Silva is getting ready from head to toe for her first date with new suitor Cicero.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, pulls out all the stops before going out with Cicero.

"I'm getting all dolled up for my first official date with Cicero, the man that my matchmaker Michelle picked for me," she shares in a confessional. "This is the time for me to shine and I'm ready for this date like no other."

Darcey tells her twin sister Stacey that the pair are planning to go dancing before showing off some of her signature moves.

"We used to study dance in college," Stacey says as Darcey adds, "We did. Actually that was our minor in college. Dance. I used to dance on tables, dance on bars."

Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
TLC

Darcey then asks Stacey for a big favor. "I need your help because I have some plans tonight and I don't know how it's going to go, but I'm hoping it goes down low," she says.

"Ok, Darcey. I hear you. I hear what you're saying," Stacey replies.

Darcey adds, "So, I need your help shaving my ass."

Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
TLC

She further elaborates in a confessional, saying, "Sometimes, it's hard to reach so sometimes you need help getting it clean."

Despite letting out a sigh, Stacey agrees to help her sister before her big date. But Darcey makes sure to tell her that she wants her butt to be "slap-worthy."

"You want it slappable. Silky and smooth," Stacey notes.

However, Darcey pushes it too far for her sister in a confessional when she says: "Before I go on a date, especially a first date, I like to feel hair-free so I can be carefree when I get down and dirty."

"Ew. That's too much information. TMI," Stacey responds.

Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
TLC

The twins then get down to business and Stacey tells her sister to get in a "doggie style" position so she can properly complete the job.

Stacey jokes that Darcey needs to "do laser" but her sister justifies herself, explaining, "Sorry, it's not easy to reach back there."

In the final moment of the clip, Stacey admits that she has now seen it all in a confessional. "Vajayjay or butthole. Everything is in my face. I can't unsee it. I hope he appreciates it."

"We'll soon find out," Darcey responds.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

