Darcey Silva Asks Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy' for Her Upcoming Date

Darcey Silva is getting ready from head to toe for her first date with new suitor Cicero.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, pulls out all the stops before going out with Cicero.

"I'm getting all dolled up for my first official date with Cicero, the man that my matchmaker Michelle picked for me," she shares in a confessional. "This is the time for me to shine and I'm ready for this date like no other."

Darcey tells her twin sister Stacey that the pair are planning to go dancing before showing off some of her signature moves.

"We used to study dance in college," Stacey says as Darcey adds, "We did. Actually that was our minor in college. Dance. I used to dance on tables, dance on bars."

TLC

Darcey then asks Stacey for a big favor. "I need your help because I have some plans tonight and I don't know how it's going to go, but I'm hoping it goes down low," she says.

"Ok, Darcey. I hear you. I hear what you're saying," Stacey replies.

Darcey adds, "So, I need your help shaving my ass."

TLC

She further elaborates in a confessional, saying, "Sometimes, it's hard to reach so sometimes you need help getting it clean."

Despite letting out a sigh, Stacey agrees to help her sister before her big date. But Darcey makes sure to tell her that she wants her butt to be "slap-worthy."

"You want it slappable. Silky and smooth," Stacey notes.

However, Darcey pushes it too far for her sister in a confessional when she says: "Before I go on a date, especially a first date, I like to feel hair-free so I can be carefree when I get down and dirty."

"Ew. That's too much information. TMI," Stacey responds.

TLC

The twins then get down to business and Stacey tells her sister to get in a "doggie style" position so she can properly complete the job.

Stacey jokes that Darcey needs to "do laser" but her sister justifies herself, explaining, "Sorry, it's not easy to reach back there."

In the final moment of the clip, Stacey admits that she has now seen it all in a confessional. "Vajayjay or butthole. Everything is in my face. I can't unsee it. I hope he appreciates it."

"We'll soon find out," Darcey responds.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.