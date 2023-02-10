Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview, Stacey Silva says fiancé Florian Sukaj "really chose the wrong place and time" to reveal he wanted her twin sister's ex Georgi Rusev by his side on the couple's big day

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on February 10, 2023 10:00 AM

Stacey Silva is worried that her fiancé Florian Sukaj's best man selection may put a damper on their wedding day.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey is shocked to learn that Florian wants her twin sister Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev as his right-hand man on his and Stacey's big day.

The bombshell comes as the couple continue to hunt for the perfect wedding venue.

"This place is amazing. It's beautiful. It feels like we're in an old Hollywood movie for something," Stacey says. "It's very unique like my personality."

However, Florian appears underwhelmed, sharing, "I like it, but I like to see more options."

TLC

The couple's wedding coordinator Danielle urges them to make a decision quickly, telling them, "Not to pressure you or anything but this is the busiest wedding year since 1984 because you have all those 2020 weddings that still haven't happened yet. That still have to happen so everything is booked like crazy in advance. We need to move quickly to lock people in."

The conversation then turns to the wedding finances, which has been a sticking point between the couple throughout season 4 of the TLC series.

Stacey says, "So let's get some numbers and figure out what something like this is going to cost."

"Ballpark. About $70,000 if you're looking at 100 people," Danielle replies. "If you go up to 150 people, it's going to be closer to [$90,000]."

The 90 Day Fiancé alum agrees while Florian argues "you can buy [a] house" for that cost.

TLC

Stacey attempts to reassure her future husband about the price, telling him, "Trust me, you're going to be glad we did this 50 years from now when we look at the pictures and I'll still look, you know, young and beautiful and, you know, lifted."

Soon enough, though, Danielle's questions about their wedding party flare up fresh tension.

After Stacey shares that Darcey will be her maid of honor, Danielle asks Florian, "And you have a best man?"

TLC

Florian realizes it's time to come clean. "I [have not] told Stacey who is my best man," he admits. "Everybody [is] going to be upset at me. But, I can't hide it any longer."

"I'm thinking of Georgi," he reveals.

"Are you serious?" Stacey asks. "I don't understand. So you're going to choose Georgi? Like that's going to be very weird and awkward and cause unneeded drama."

In a confessional, Stacey admits that she sees storm clouds on the horizon with Georgi as the best man at her wedding.

"I'm so pissed, but I'm going to keep my cool because I don't want to lose it in front of Danielle," she says. "Florian really chose the wrong place and time to tell me this news. This is f---ed up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

