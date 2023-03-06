Darcey Silva Tells Her Ex Georgi She Is 'Done' After He Tries to Rekindle Their Romance

Darcey Silva is ready to move on from her ex Georgi Rusev.

On Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey was upset when her sister Stacey Silva's fiancé Florian Sukaj texted her about ex Georgi's surprise visit to Miami and suggested they all get together.

While the twins recorded a song for the launch of their collaboration with Impossible Kicks, Darcey confronted her sister about keeping Georgi's visit a secret which turned into a heated argument.

In a confessional, Stacey denied knowing about the visit before her sister, sharing, "I didn't know that Florian was going to have Georgi come to Miami and hash things out with Darcey and everyone until after he already texted Darcey."

"I had no clue so by time I found out it was already too late, there was nothing I could do," she added. "But to be honest who knows, maybe it's a good thing that Darcey and Georgi could bury the hatchet."

"Just because I was able to put my anger aside to record this song doesn't mean I'm happy, I'm still pissed about Georgi being here in Miami and can't just shake that feeling," Dacey added. "I have my date with Cicero tomorrow and I feel like Georgi being here in Miami is affecting my headspace and I don't want it to affect my date. This is my chance to move past a dysfunctional type relationship and move forward to a healthy one and I don't want anything to screw it up."

While jet skiing with Florian, Georgi admitted that he wants to win Darcey back, adding, "I love her so much and you know, I really love her, and I want to get back together with her."

"Hearing that she moved on and she's dating, it hurt me, you know. I'm sad. And I'm jealous," Georgi admitted. "And I hear she's dating some guy with a lot of money. The money is important in a relationship, but the money is not everything. You still need to have this connection, this love. I hope when she see me, I can see in her eyes that she have still have feelings for me. And if not it's going to be heartbreaking for me."

However, Florian told him that he shouldn't pursue Darcey again as she focused on dating.

"I promise Stacey everything is going to be good. Everybody going to be happy. Everything is going to be okay. As long as Darcey show and Georgi play the rules, everything be good. If not, I'm screwed."

Darcey finally went on her first date with Cicero after he was forced to reschedule their meet up due to a family emergency on last week's episode and he made her feel like a "goddess."

While chatting, she revealed what she is looking for in a man, saying, "I need a man that's driven, successful minded and just trying to match my frequency with someone else. I can't lower it because it makes me stagnant."

"I don't want to get emotional right now because that's what happened. I wasted weeks and years of my life," she added as she teared up.

In a confessional, she admitted, "I've wasted so many years of my life with men that brought me down and never lifted me up. I feel like I've lowered my standards and gave too much of myself away and got nothing in return. Maybe my self-esteem wasn't high enough, maybe I thought I didn't deserve more so I settled for less. But, not anymore."

When Cicero cut the evening short to go home to daughters, Darcey worried that her being emotional "scared him away."

"I feel like the date with Cicero didn't end bad but I can't help but think that secretly he was ready to get out of there," she said in a confessional. "You know, why is she crying on the first date? But I felt that pain and hurt resurfacing about Georgi and that came from him being in town. That's opening up old wounds and I just want to move forward."

After talking with her matchmatcher Michelle, Darcey realized it was time "set boundaries."

She told Florian that Georgi was "trying to manipulate" him in order to get to her. He was upset by her accusation and told that he was not "stupid."

However, he admitted that he felt "alone" with his family who are unable to travel to his wedding due to visa issues and wanted Georgi to be there for him.

"I feel bad for Florian. He's had a really tough year. Obviously, I want to take one for the team and be there for Florian," she said. "But on the other hand, I've been down this road before with Georgi and I want to stay far away."

Darcey ultimately decided to go to the meeting with Georgi, Stacey and Florian. However, it didn't go well once Georgi — who previously admitted he still has feelings for Darcey — then asked if she has any current romantic prospects, saying, "So, who [are] you dating now? Florian told me you are dating someone. You got the matchmaker. You [are] dating someone."

"Florian, why are you telling him my business? What are you telling him this s--- for, Florian?" Darcey replied.

Florian quickly justified his behavior, explaining, "Every time asking me, like, 'Hey, what's going on new Darcey? What's going on new Darcey? What's going on new Darcey?' One million times. I feel for him sad and say it, to move on."

Georgi tried to get back in Darcey's good graces, sharing, "So, I bring you a little bit gift because I know you like diamonds so I wanna give you this for you. You deserve it."

He showed her a diamond bracelet, which appeared to shock the whole group. But Darcey wasn't impressed by the gesture.

"It's a little too late so I appreciate the offer and the gift, but I can't accept it," Darcey told him.

"But, I care about you. I miss you," he responded. "To hear about from Florian that you are dating someone else, it's hurting me, you know?"

He continued, "It's hard to control myself because I tell him I'm not going to flirt with you tonight. I'm going to give you no gifts but I cannot help myself because you're standing here in front of me beautiful, shining. So, it's hard for me. What do I need to do?"

However, Darcey accused him of "taking advantage" of her and "manipulating" the situation. "Don't you ever try to come in between my family and try to trick us because I know what you're trying to do," she added.

"I don't try to do anything. I don't try to trick no one," he responded.

"I don't care anymore. Goodbye forever," she added before she walked out the door, with him quick on her heels.

When he tried to talk with her outside the restaurant, he told him to "get away from me."

He insisted, "I came here because I care about you. I don't come here to cause problems…I'm not here to manipulate you. I'm here because I love you."

He repeated that he told her how much he loved her amid their argument but she told him it was too late.

She puts the nail in the coffin, telling him, "I'm sorry. It's done."

Inside, Stacey blamed Florian for the blowup argument. She told him that his plan "backfired" and he will ultimately sabotage their wedding.

