Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'

Darcey Silva is struggling to put her past behind her on Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev was once again the center of the drama at Stacey and her fiancé Florian Sukaj's bachelor/bachelorette party in New York during Monday's two-hour-long episode.

The twins' friend Michael Benz stepped in to protect Darcey when her ex Georgi Rusev couldn't take his eyes off her while she was dancing on the stripper pole on the party bus.

"I appreciate the fact that Michael is standing up for me," Darcey shared. "Michael, he knows all about the past I've had with Georgi so I think he's trying to protect me so nothing bad happens and I'm grateful for that because I just want to make this the best bachelor-bachelorette party for Stacey and Florian. That's all that matters to me."

The feud escalated at the bar and Darcey claimed that both Georgi and Florian were "acting self-centered" after they left the group to take a break outside. Stacey then admitted that allowing Florian to invite Georgi to the party, as well as their upcoming wedding, was "the worst idea ever."

Darcey and Michael tried to ignore Georgi as they discussed her new love interest Zach but he finally asked, "You have a new boyfriend or something?"

"Hey, she's single," Michael responded. "She's not with you. Let her live her life."

"I care about her and I wanna protect her because if she go [out] with someone else, that's gonna be a mistake," Georgi insisted.

When Michael told him to back off, things got physical, with Georgi shoving him to the ground and tearing his jacket. After the incident, Georgi admitted that seeing Darcey texting another man was "triggering" and he didn't appreciate how Michael was treating him.

Stacey called the fight her "worst nightmare" and then confronted Florian and told him to stop defending Georgi's actions and "sugar-coating everything."

"I just want my Florian, I want my husband to be by my side," Stacey explained. "He's chasing after Georgi, saying everything is fine with this fight and he's just trying to protect his friend and not his wife."

The next morning, Stacey admitted to Florian that she was "traumatized" after the fight. He doubled down on defending Georgi and blamed the incident on Michael.

Stacey also had another bone to pick with Florian about him not allowing her to dance on the stripper pole like Darcey during their night out. She shared, "I don't want you to make me feel like I can't enjoy my life."

"For me, I love my wife but this is my rules [sic]," Florian explained in a confessional. "I'm the husband. Stacey's supposed to listen to me."

Stacey had finally had enough and told him, "I don't control you and you don't control me." She then tossed her engagement ring at him and said he should leave their room because she needed space.

Meanwhile, Darcey met up with Michael to make sure he was okay and he said Georgi should apologize to Stacey for ruining the night. They agreed that both Georgi and Florian were to blame for the chaos and Darcey admitted she worries about the future of Stacey's relationship.

"Stacey, a lot of the time, I feel pushes anything bad about her relationship with Florian under the rug," Darcey said. "She wants to have this picture-perfect marriage that nobody sees as having problems but I just feel like Stacey is definitely going through some hard emotional things right now and the cracks are starting to show."

During a spa day, Stacey's friends also revealed their concerns about Florian's controlling behavior, making her wonder if the foundation of their relationship was "shakier" than she thought.

"I'm a strong, powerful woman… I'm not gonna let him make me feel I'm less than," she shared.

At the golf course, Florian told Georgi he was wasting his time after he admitted that he still has feelings for Darcey. But then, Georgi shocked his friend by admitting that he had recently hooked up with Darcey during a recent trip to Miami.

"We get drunk and we have a good night together," he shared.

"Can't have keeping secret that me and Darcey, a couple of weeks ago in Miami, we hook up and nobody knew about it," he said in a confessional. "Hooking up with her, it was giving me hopes that we can get back together but since I'm here, she's ignoring me. We haven't talked. It's kind of a little bit frustrating for me."

Back at the hotel, the twins were distraught to learn that their father Mike had a mini stroke. In a confessional, Darcey admits that she was scared about her father's health, saying, "My dad's everything to us and to hear that he's struggling, slurring his words, feeling off balance and not thinking straight is very scary. He's the patriarch of our family, always been the strong one."

With their wedding just around the corner, Stacey admitted that their father's condition was weighing heavily on her. She explained, "You know our dad's our world. Without him, I don't know where we would be. I'm supposed to get married in a couple days but I can't even think about that."

She added, "I don't even want to think about walking down that aisle without my dad."

Before leaving to go back to Connecticut to see their father, Darcey and Georgi discussed their hookup and she said they were both "vulnerable" at the time and had hoped to keep it private.

"What happened in Miami was one night," she told him. "I just wanted to forget that. It's not like I don't care, I'm trying to move on."

However, Georgi felt differently about the hookup, telling cameras, "I feel upset that for Darcey this hookup don't mean anything. I'm kinda feeling in a way used because if I want to hook up and I go up with anybody else… but I still love her and I was hoping we can take a step ahead between him and her in our relationship."

When they arrived in Miami and saw their father's weakened condition, Stacey admitted that a wedding may no longer be the right choice. She told her father, "If you're not there to walk me down the aisle, it doesn't make sense."

"I don't really know what we're going to do. I know the wedding is just a few days away," Stacey shared. "And everything was already prepared and ready to go. But, I just want to be here for my dad."

After having a conversation with her father, Stacey realized that he could still walk her down the aisle if they moved the wedding to Connecticut.

With a new plan for their wedding, Stacey told Florian that they could never have a repeat of what happened in New York. She explained, "You were being controlling, you were dismissive, I couldn't be myself, you were shutting me down, I couldn't be free to speak and be me."

He responded, "But the fun have limit."

When she suggested they attend premarital counseling, Florian was skeptical that it would make him change. He said, "I'm not going to change, I'm like this. I'm going to die like that."

Darcey made a quick trip back to Miami but made time to see Zach again. She asked if he would be willing to attend the wedding in Connecticut and he agreed.

"I'm excited to meet Darcey's family to show her father and daughters that good men do exist. The fact that Darcey's ex is going to be at the wedding doesn't bother me, doesn't really faze me," Zach said. "I just don't want any drama."

When Leslie stopped by her apartment and asked about Zach attending the wedding, Darcey finally spilled the beans about her hookup with Georgi and Leslie encouraged her to tell Zach about it.

"I know honesty is the best policy so I definitely feel like I need to tell Zach about hooking up with Georgi. Even though it happened before meeting him, it's not a good look that you're going back to the past when you're trying to start a new relationship with somebody and honestly, I'm scared," Darcey shared. "I don't how Zach is going to feel about this."

The supersized episode concluded with Stacey and Florian meeting with a new wedding officiant named Morris in Connecticut.

"Morris isn't just a regular officiant, he actually offers marriage counseling so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to not only go over specifics of the wedding but also help Florian and I work on our issues," Stacey shared. "The only thing is I haven't told Florian about the counseling part of the meeting so maybe I'm being a little deceptive."

Stacey admitted during the meeting that communication was the biggest issue in the marriage, which Florian denied. However, he soon realized that it was, in fact, a therapy session and felt that Stacey "tricked" him.

After the session, Florian told Stacey that he needs to treat her with more "respect" and vowed to change his behavior.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.