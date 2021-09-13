Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek: Stacey Concerned After Doctor Finds Potentially Cancerous Cyst

On Monday's episode, the twins have an emotional conversation while vacationing in Turkey

Stacey Silva is confiding in her twin, Darcey Silva.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, the 46-year-old sisters have an emotional conversation during their trip to Bodrum, Turkey. While discussing her desire to start a family with husband Florian Sukaj, Stacey opens up about some medical testing she had recently undergone to determine the viability of pregnancy.

"I had to take a test before we came here," she says. "They did blood work and an ultrasound to see how many eggs [I] have left [and] how many are healthy."

And while she didn't yet know the status of her remaining eggs, Stacey says her doctor informed her of some news that "worried" her.

"What are you talking about? What?" Darcey asks as Stacey replies, "I don't know. He's going to let me know later tonight."

Stacey then reveals that something was detected on her ovary. "He said I have a cyst on my ovary," she says.

Darcey & Stacey Credit: TLC

When Darcey asks if it's cancerous, Stacey admits she doesn't know. "He's going to let me know later tonight," she says, adding that she didn't "ask too many questions" about what it could be.

Darcey gets up to hug her sister. "You're going to be fine," she says.

The first season of Darcey & Stacey concluded with Stacey and Florian's wedding. Now, the pair want to have a child.

"Stacey is hopeful to give the gift of fatherhood to her younger husband, Florian, but at the age of 46, conceiving naturally doesn't come without its challenges," reads a TLC description. "Will Florian's strict faith and opposing views on IVF leave the couple praying for a miracle?"