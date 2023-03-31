Darcey and Stacey Silva Break Down in Tears After Learning Their Dad Mike Had a Stroke (Exclusive)

Darcey Silva and twin sister Stacey are reeling from a family health scare.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Monday's Darcey & Stacey, the twins are distraught to learn that their father Mike had a stroke while they were in New York for Stacey and her fiancé Florian's bachelor/bachelorette party.

When the twins call Mike, he details the symptoms of his stroke. He explains, "I was just sitting there, eh, it's just something felt strange. I just felt something was different. I was thinking and all of the sudden I lost my thought. So, my eyes became very blurry. Hard to focus. So then I got up to look in the mirror and found my balance was off. I mean I almost fell, 'cause I was off balance. My speech was slurring."

Mike tells his daughters that his diagnosis was confirmed with a visit to the doctor.

"I called my doctor, went to see my doctor. He told me it's a stroke. It's probably a mini stroke," he shares. "They call them a mini stroke. There's different levels of stroke, to the point of embolism which kills you."

After Mike shares the news with the twins, both Darcey and Stacey break down in tears but he tells them to calm down. "No, don't cry. Crying doesn't help. What helps is clear thought. Clear direction, clear strategy, not crying like I'm on my death bed," he says.

With Darcey muttering "I love you" through her tears, Mike repeats, "Stop it, stop it, stop it. Don't…stop crying."

In a confessional, Darcey admits that she was scared about her father's health, saying, "My dad's everything to us and to hear that he's struggling, slurring his words, feeling off balance and not thinking straight is very scary. He's the patriarch of our family, always been the strong one."

The twins decide they need to return to Connecticut to be with their father but he doesn't want them to come home.

"Yeah you come home and give me stress. I don't want stress," he tells them and Stacey replies, "We don't want to stress you, we just want to hug you."

Mike reiterates that he will be fine on his own because he has "been independent" his entire life.

"Don't be stubborn though. We want to be there to help you," Darcey responds.

TLC

Before ending the conversation, Stacey makes sure Mike knows they are just one phone call away. "We're here for you and we'll do anything. We'll do anything for you. We want to make you feel better. We love you," she says.

After the phone call, the twins comfort each other through their tears as Florian tries to calm them down. He tells them, "No cry, okay. Is not good."

"It's okay to cry and let it out. We need to release it," Stacey replies.

With their wedding just days away, Stacey admits that their father's condition is weighing heavily on her. She explains, "You know our dad's our world. Without him, I don't know where we would be. I'm supposed to get married in a couple days but I can't even think about that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.