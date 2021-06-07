Darcey & Stacey: Twins Face Relationship Problems in New Trailer — 'This Is Not Real Love'

The Silva twins are back for an all-new season of their namesake series, Darcey & Stacey!

Darcey Silva wrapped up their TLC show's debut season with an engagement to Georgi Rusev, while Stacey Silva got married to Florian Sukaj. Heading into the show's sophomore run, Stacey, 46, is considering the possibility of welcoming a child with her much younger husband.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the second season trailer, Stacey speaks with Florian about their family planning options.

"I'd like to have kids," Florian tells Stacey as she replies, "I think I could pop out one more baby, but I'm 46. The window's going to be closing eventually."

Stacey then explains in a confessional that she's been with Florian "almost six years and it hasn't happened yet naturally."

After she suggests they might need outside help to get pregnant, the couple discovers that she has a cyst on her ovary during a doctor's appointment.

Darcey & Stacey Credit: TLC

"If I can't give Florian a baby, he might leave me one day," she says in the confessional.

Darcey, for her part, is beginning to question her relationship with Georgi. A lot of the pair's rocky moments are featured in the trailer, including a blow-up between Georgi and both sisters.

"I just want to make sure he's in it for love and for the big heart, not the big wallet," Stacey says, which leads Georgi to fire back, "When you go out with Florian, who pays for the bill? Who compare to me? [Florian has] come here since the beginning, Stacey pays for you."

As he continued to go off, Darcey tells Georgi: "Don't you ever disrespect me again! How dare you." The twins then get up and walk away from the fight, per Stacey's suggestion.

Since Darcey is also having a "hard time" trusting Georgi, the twins decide to meet up with his ex-wife to "get the answers" she needs about her fiancé. Georgi's former wife subsequently informs them that "a sugar mamas website popped up" when she used his computer one time.

His ex-wife's revelation resulted in another big argument between the couple. "You're acting like you don't trust me. You believe more my ex [and] your friends than me," Georgi says, as Darcey chimes in, "You're love-bombing me. This is not real love."

Darcey & Stacey first premiered on TLC in August 2020. The two sisters previously gained notoriety by starring on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.