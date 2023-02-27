Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Admits He Has Been 'Thinking About Her All the Time' on Surprise Miami Visit

Darcey Silva is still reeling from the revelation that her twin sister Stacey's fiancé Florian Sukaj chose her ex Georgi Rusev to be his best man.

On Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Florian tried to cheer up Stacey with a picnic at the beach amid the fallout from his decision.

"I'm so grateful that Florian set up a picnic on the beach because all this drama about Georgi being in the wedding is just too stressful," Stacey explained in a confessional. "I was hoping he would break the news to Darcey, like more strategic[ally] — but wrong place, wrong time — and now Darcey and I haven't talked since LA."

Stacey told Florian that she was "hurt" by Darcey's reaction to his decision, adding, "The way things went down. I really feel like it's ruining my relationships. It's just going to cause endless drama and I don't want go to through that."

TLC

The 90 Day Fiancé alum added that she was considering canceling the wedding due the drama, despite it being "a dream" of hers. She then broke down in tears over the struggles with her sister explaining, "I need Darcey. She is my other half and you're my other half."

"I don't want her to be upset and I don't want it to damage our relationship anymore," she shared. "We've been fighting a lot lately."

Florian promised he would not allow there to be any tension between Darcey and Georgi on their big day. He explained, "For me, it's very hard to watch Stacey upset, so I work on a plan to make Stacey happy and everybody happy."

He then hatched a plan for Georgi to make a surprise trip to Miami to clear the air with Darcey behind Stacey's back. To do this, Florian lied to Stacey about going to the airport to pick up Georgi.

"My plan is risky and I think it's going to work," he shared. "I have no other choice."

"My plan is to bring Georgi here and I can bring Georgi and Darcey together," he added. "I want Georgi and Darcey to squash everything and to not have drama at my wedding."

While playing pool, Georgi admitted that he had changed since the last time they were together, but he still had Darcey on his mind.

"I've been busy working but I still miss Darcey," he admitted. "Thinking about her all the time. I don't know [how] she's doing. Do [sic] she ask about me?"

"She find [sic] some matchmaker and said, 'I'm happy.' But, I feel her energy is not really happy," Florian responded.

In a confessional, Florian admitted that he regrets how his relationship with Darcey ended, saying, "Since I got back to D.C., I think about a lot of things. My relationship with Darcey, in general, I [have] regret for that. I feel bad about that. I was doing wrong things. So I kind of feel like I lost my best friend."

When the conversation turned to wedding planning, Florian admitted there was stress over making Georgi the best man.

"I would love to be here but I don't want to upset no one, you know? Maybe, I don't come," Georgi said. "Is she gonna be upset when she find[s] out?"

"It's going to make [it] a little hard time but I'm going to convince her," Florian reassured him.

"I really want Darcey and Georgi to be okay for my wedding and not have drama," he added in a confessional. "I want the four of us to talk, and work out these problems. And make me happy, and make my wife happy. I'm taking big risk probably, Darcey [is] going to be crazy. I don't know [how she's] going to react. I hope it's not blow [up] in my face."

TLC

Earlier in the episode, Darcey went back to Connecticut to celebrate her daughter Aniko's graduation. At a family brunch to celebrate Aniko's achievement, Darcey's father Mike was shocked to learn that Georgi was going to be the best man.

"It's going to be awkward," Darcey told her father. "It's going to be the talk of the night and nobody wants to be the talk of the night at someone else's wedding."

Mike said that Stacey should be shutting down the idea of Gerogi being in the wedding, sharing, "When you have a wedding, you want peace, calm, joy, happiness. Now, I'm a little baffled by how he got this by Stacey, if he did get it by Stacey."

When she returned to Miami, Darcey decided to confront Stacey about Georgi being in the wedding. She told her that their parents were "stumped" and "concerned" about her ex being the best man.

In a confessional, she added, "You guys should understand this is my ex-fiancé and those feelings run deep, this is not what I expected."

"I understand. It's messed up. I think it's messed up too but I feel like I'm stuck in the middle between my husband and everybody," Stacey shared.

"I can get that but it's hard for me to wrap my head around that," Darcey added. "I just wanna give myself some time take a minute to think about the situation with Georgi being the best man because I don't want to make any rash decisions. I just want to focus on our Impossible Kicks pitch for the sake of our company."

Despite the tension between them and their nerves for the meeting, the Impossible Kicks owner Johnny Mac told them they "nailed" the pitch and agreed to do the collaboration. However, they worried about the fast turnaround to get the items in stores.

TLC

Darcey also prepared to go on her first date with Cicero after meeting at a speed dating event.

"I'm getting all dolled up for my first official date with Cicero, the man that my matchmaker Michelle picked for me," she shared in a confessional. "This is the time for me to shine and I'm ready for this date like no other."

Darcey then asked Stacey for a big favor. "I need your help because I have some plans tonight and I don't know how it's going to go, but I'm hoping it goes down low so, I need your help shaving my ass."

She further elaborated in a confessional, saying, "Sometimes, it's hard to reach so sometimes you need help getting it clean."

Stacey agreed to help her sister before her big date as Darcey told her that she wanted her butt to be "slap-worthy."

"You want it slappable. Silky and smooth," Stacey added.

Stacey later admitted that she has now seen it all in a confessional, sharing, "Vajayjay or butthole. Everything is in my face. I can't unsee it. I hope he appreciates it."

"We'll soon find out," Darcey responded.

TLC

While getting dolled up, Darcy revealed she had "an instant connection" with Cicero, adding, "When we met for the first time, it was like an instant connection. We vibed. I feel like he understood me. Not only as an individual, as a powerful woman because he's a powerful man."

She told her sister she was looking for "the real deal," adding, "I want a real relationship."

"I think Cicero has a lot of potential, especially if I possibly want to bring a date to Stacey's wedding," she said in a confessional. "I feel like there was a lot of compatibility there so I'm excited [about] what the future holds. We might end up in the bedroom or we might end up walking down the aisle. Who knows?"

However, Stacey advised her to pump the brakes on her expectations. "It's the first date, I would just have fun. Take it slow. Because if there are red flags, you don't want to get hurt," she said.

Unfortunately, Darcey's highly anticipated date didn't happen because Cicero needed to reschedule due to a family matter.

"It's hurtful. Deep down inside, I really hope his reasoning for not going on this date today is not an excuse," she shared. "You know, even though he wants to reschedule, there's a little voice in the back of my mind that makes me feel like he wasn't really into me and makes me feel a little insecure and like maybe it had everything to do with me."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.