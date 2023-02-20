Darcey Silva Says Ex Georgi Serving as Best Man in Her Twin Stacey's Wedding Is 'a Recipe for Disaster'

Darcey Silva was floored to find out that her twin sister Stacey's fiancé Florian Sukaj was making her ex Georgi Rusev his best man.

On Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Florian finally dropped the bombshell that he had selected Georgi as his right-hand man on his and Stacey's big day.

Darcey appeared shocked and confused and told him that his choice made her feel "uncomfortable."

"I actually think Georgi would feel very uncomfortable," she explained. "Because it's going to put him in a really awkward position because we were about to do a twin wedding so if you ask Georgi, it's going to make us both feel uncomfortable."

In a confessional, Darcey admitted she was "not happy" about the decision, adding, "I'm really disturbed, a little disgruntled and confused. Why would they ask Georgi to be the best man at their vow renewal? That's not right. It's not cool. They should have my back."

She said that making Georgi his best man was "a recipe for disaster on your wedding day."

She added, "I'm not going to be walking down the aisle with Georgi as a maid of honor and him as the best man for your wedding."

The fallout from the best man selection came after Florian became upset with Darcey when she joined him and Stacey for a wedding cake tasting.

The tasting started on a light-hearted note with Darcey and Stacey trying to perform the traditional Albanian money dance, but things quickly took a turn when finances for the big day came up.

As Florian became upset at finding out that wedding cakes can cost several thousand dollars, Darcey told him, "Everything is going to cost a pretty penny."

She added that her sister "wants a nice wedding and, you know, it costs money. You gotta get a job. Do I need to chip in?"

He became furious and said, "I invite you, like, to have fun. To enjoy it. And nobody asking you for money, nobody asking you for nothing. It's not your wedding, and it's not twins' wedding. It's me and Stacey wedding."

"I guess you guys got it handled here, and I'm going to go," Darcey responded before leaving.

Later in a confessional, Darcey said, "Florian should not be talking to me that way. I get it, it's not a twin wedding anymore, but I didn't come here to be scolded like that."

"I'm just telling the truth," she continued. "He needs to get a job. Stacey deserves the wedding of her dreams but she shouldn't have to pay for everything. Florian needs to figure it out sooner or later because it's unacceptable."

Following Darcey's comments, Florian attempted to get a modeling job, but the agents appeared underwhelmed by his physique and personality.

Meanwhile, Stacey tried to broker peace. "After the cake testing, I called Darcey to apologize on behalf of both me and Florian for the way Florian reacted to Darcey," she explained, telling Darcey that Florian's outburst "was inappropriate and should have never happened. I'm really sorry."

Darcey said in a confessional interview: "It wasn't nice how he reacted towards me, but I want to help Stacey with the wedding. I want to be there for them and I don't want to hold on to any more grudges between us all. I just want us to move forward so we're putting it behind us."

Also in Monday's episode, Darcey was at odds with her matchmaker and dating coach Michelle over her wardrobe choices for a singles event.

Michelle wanted the 90 Day Fiancé alum to tone her look for the event, sharing, "The guidelines that I gave Darcey — we wanted to cover up some of her boobs because a lot of her outfits show a lot of cleavage and give the wrong impression."

Darcey took issue with Michelle's description of her style, explaining in a confessional, "I don't feel like a ho. I don't feel like I'm going to look like a ho in this outfit. It's a very nice designer-style dress, so I don't know who she's, like, ho-ing around with, but it ain't me."

She added, "I can get what Michelle wants, but I can't be showing up looking like a nun. I mean, no offense to nuns. You know, I'm Darcey."

The fashion debate left Darcey worried about finding her perfect match.

"Michelle is just doing her job, but it's totally throwing me off," she said. "I mean, I'm supposed to be meeting the love of my life and I'm not really feeling too hopeful right now. It's making me feel discouraged. It's making me feel like my vibe is ruined and I'm off my game."

Darcey admitted to feeling "a little insecure" about attending the dating event.

Michelle informed Darcey that after each "mini-date" both she and her potential match grade each other.

Darcey replied, "The last time I was graded was probably in college. If I get anything lower than an A+ on this test, it's not going to be a good feeling."

Darcey met Cicero, her first potential suitor, whom she described as "very put-together," and the pair made a cocktail together.

She added in a confessional: "I have to say, it's kinda nice to talk to a man who has his life together. In the past, I feel like I haven't had that in a relationship, so this is a nice change."

Both Darcey and Cicero agreed that they wanted to see each other again, with Darcey sharing, "I'm looking forward to going with Cicero and learning more about him. He seems very successful, seems like a gentleman, very classy guy. I'm not trying to get ahead of myself, but I feel like this could be the perfect type of relationship for me."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.